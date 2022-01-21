PLAINFIELD — Residents can now apply to serve on a committee that will help decide how the town uses its coronavirus pandemic relief dollars.
The town has been awarded $377,245 through the American Rescue Plan Act. The Select Board has decided to create an advisory committee that will look into possible uses for those funds.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the board approved an application for those interested in serving on the committee. The application will be shared on the Plainfield People Facebook page and on Front Porch Forum. It is also available by contacting Town Clerk Linda Wells at the town office at 802-454-8461 or by email at plainfieldtc@gmail.com or on the town's website.
The application asks residents to respond to questions such as how long they have lived in town, why they want to serve on the committee, if they have any conflicts of interest in how the money may be spent and if they are able to evaluate proposals objectively.
