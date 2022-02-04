PLAINFIELD — Local officials have renewed the town’s mask mandate for another 30 days.
The Select Board discussed the mandate at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The board first approved the mandate Jan. 4 after it was requested by the Student Council of Goddard College. The council told the board in a letter an indoor mask mandate “is one of the many crucial precautions necessary to best protect the safety of the community.”
The town was allowed to create its own mask mandate after the Legislature passed a temporary local mask mandate law during an emergency session in November. That legislation was created because Gov. Phil Scott has said a statewide mask mandate would not be effective. Letting municipalities put in place their own mask mandate was a compromise between the governor and legislative leaders who have called on him to do more to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
The mandate can only apply to locations that are indoors and open to the public. Once adopted, the mandate can only remain in effect for 45 days unless the governing body extends it, then it would need to be extended again every 30 days until the end of April.
At Tuesday’s meeting, board member Sasha Thayer said the response to the mandate overall has been positive.
“You never know how it’s going to come down, but on social media, and I think we’ve gotten a couple emails saying, ‘Thank you for doing this,’” Thayer said.
The other two members of the board, Chair Jim Volz and Tammy Farnham, both agreed it would be a good idea to keep the mandate in place given the high levels of virus activity in the area.
The board voted unanimously to renew the mandate. It may renew the mandate again later this month. The board isn’t planning to meet on March 1, which would be a normally scheduled meeting, because that is Town Meeting Day. The board is meeting regularly on Feb. 15 and the mandate may be brought up for renewal then.
Thayer also serves as the town’s emergency management director. She said she was sent an email from Vermont Emergency Management, which was sent to all such local directors, saying the state has masks that can be sent directly to towns. The email didn’t say how many masks were available, but they were to be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. These masks were said to be procedural masks, similar to surgical masks, not simple cloth masks which have been shown to be less effective against the omicron variant.
Thayer said she would let the state know the town was interested in the masks and suggested offering them at the Town Hall during events and to the town’s emergency responders.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.