MARSHFIELD — Pending the governor’s pen stroke, residents again likely will decide Town Meeting Day business via Australian ballot in Plainfield, Marshfield and for the school that serves the two towns.
The select boards for Plainfield and Marshfield and the Twinfield Union School board all met separately Tuesday night to decide what to do for this year’s annual vote.
Officials in Plainfield and Marshfield both decided to continue what was done last year and hold their annual votes via Australian ballot because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Marshfield typically decides all of its business from the floor on the first Tuesday in March and Plainfield usually holds an in-person meeting where some business, including the town budget, is voted on, while other business, such as the election of officers, is done by ballot. But officials said with the highly transmissible omicron variant now circulating and no end of the pandemic in sight, it would be best to vote everything via ballot again.
Instead of sending every registered voter a ballot by mail, the two towns again will send out postcards letting residents know about the vote and how to request an absentee ballot if the resident isn’t planning on filling out and submitting a ballot in person.
Last year’s vote was delayed a month because school officials said the pandemic had delayed their budget process. That doesn’t appear to be the case this year, because the Twinfield board also voted to conduct its business by Australian ballot on March 1. The budget is typically already decided by such a ballot and the towns elect the school’s board members. But the school’s officers, including moderator, clerk and treasurer, had been traditionally elected at an in-person meeting, so that business will now be done by ballot.
Even if the school needed more time to finalize a budget, the two towns would still need to hold a vote on March 1. That’s because all 18 towns that send students to the Central Vermont Career Center have been asked if that center should be governed by a new, autonomous school district instead of by the Barre Unified Union School District as is done now because the center is based at Spaulding High School.
Marshfield Town Clerk Bobbi Brimblecombe said residents should expect to fill out three ballots: one for the town; one for the school; and one for the career center. Brimblecombe said the career center ballots will be rounded up and counted in Barre, though a result isn’t expected on March 1.
All of the votes taken by the three boards on Tuesday were contingent on two pieces of legislation becoming law. The first, which has passed the House and Senate and awaits the governor’s signature, allows for alternative procedures, such as moving to Australian ballot, for Town Meeting Day this year in response to the pandemic.
The second would allow the towns to not commingle the ballots for the school vote. That bill has passed the Senate and is currently in committee in the House. Brimblecombe said she would be testifying Wednesday in support of the bill that removes the signature requirement for those looking to be elected to a local position this year, as well.
Traditionally, Marshfield and Plainfield residents cast their votes for Twinfield business and then the votes are mixed together. When votes are commingled, the towns involved don’t know how each voted on an article, they will only know what the vote total was for all of the towns combined. Elections for school board members aren’t commingled because the towns elect their own representatives to the board.
Brimblecombe and her Plainfield counterpart, Linda Wells, have asked that votes again not be commingled this year to reduce possible exposure to others, and to make the process easier. The school board again voted not to commingle ballots this year, contingent on the legislation passing.
With the expected move to Australian ballot, the towns and the school will need to hold informational meetings prior to the vote. Those meetings must take place within 10 days before the vote, according to state law.
Plainfield hasn’t yet scheduled its informational meeting. Twinfield’s will take place on Feb. 21; Marshfield’s is set for Feb. 22, with both meetings expected to take place virtually.
