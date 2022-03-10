PLAINFIELD — The town's mask mandate may have expired last week and that's just fine with local officials.
The Select Board first approved the mandate Jan. 4. It had been requested by the Student Council of Goddard College. The council told the board in a letter an indoor mask mandate “is one of the many crucial precautions necessary to best protect the safety of the community.”
The Legislature passed a temporary local mask mandate law during an emergency session in November. That legislation was created because Gov. Phil Scott had said a statewide mask mandate would not be effective. Letting municipalities put in place their own mask mandate was a compromise between the governor and legislative leaders who had called on him to do more to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the face of more-transmissible variants.
The mandate can only apply to locations that are indoors and open to the public. Once adopted, the mandate can only remain in effect for 45 days unless the governing body extends it, then it would need to be extended again every 30 days until the end of April.
Plainfield's mandate was renewed Feb. 1 and may have needed to be renewed again on March 1 to remain in effect. But that was Town Meeting Day, so the board did not meet then after the board had not taken up the mandate at any point after Feb. 1.
The board did discuss the mandate at its meeting Wednesday night held via Zoom. Board member Sasha Thayer, who has been a supporter of the mandate, was not at the meeting because she was attending to a personal matter.
Board Chair Jim Volz said while he had been supportive of the mandate in the past, the situation was different now. In January, the state was seeing high virus activity because of the omicron variant. But cases, hospitalizations and deaths have all since significantly declined.
Volz and fellow board member Tammy Farnham weren't sure if the mandate had already expired or if they still had time to renew it, but the point was moot because two of the board's three members said they were fine letting it expire.
Farnham said she spoke to her niece who was excited to go to school without having to wear a mask. The state has said schools can become mask optional starting March 14.
Farnham said residents can still elect to wear a mask without a town mandate and businesses can still require them if they so choose.
“We're just, as a town, not mandating it. I think that now that the numbers have gone down that's how I feel. We did it originally when numbers were going up and (now) even the schools are backing down,” she said.
Farnham said it's now up to individuals to decide to wear a mask and she still wears a mask in the grocery store even though it's no longer required. She said residents will need to assess their own risk when deciding to wear a mask.
Town Clerk Linda Wells said she still wanted to require masks for those who go to the town office. Volz said she has the ability to require masks in her work space.
