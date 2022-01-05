PLAINFIELD — Local officials have adopted a mask mandate with the goal of supporting town businesses.
The Select Board continued a discussion at its regular meeting Tuesday about a possible mask mandate in town in response to the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The board had first taken up the idea of a mandate at its meeting two weeks ago after such a mandate was requested by the Student Council of Goddard College. The council told the board in a letter an indoor mask mandate “is one of the many crucial precautions necessary to best protect the safety of the community.”
Gov. Phil Scott has rejected repeated calls for a statewide mask mandate with the state seeing record high cases and hospitalizations during the past few months, stating such a mandate would not be effective because people who would wear a mask already are and those who won’t can’t be forced. Scott said he would need a state of emergency order in place to issue a mask mandate and he doesn’t believe there is an emergency currently.
The governor and the Legislature came to a compromise where lawmakers held a special session in November and passed legislation that would allow towns and cities to create their own mask mandates if they so chose. The mandate can only apply to locations that are indoors and open to the public. Once adopted, the mandate can only remain in effect for 45 days unless the governing body extends it, then it would need to be extended again every 30 days until the end of April.
Board member Sasha Thayer said she had created a draft of the town’s rule using pieces of similar mandates in Montpelier and East Montpelier. If adopted, the rule would require “any person, whether an employee, a customer, or a visitor who enters a public or privately owned building that is open to the public” to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status.
The rule included exceptions for those younger than the age of 2. It allowed for the removal of the mask if someone is eating or drinking inside an establishment. And if someone has a medical condition that might be complicated by a mask, they are allowed to wear a face shield instead.
Typical cloth masks are not reportedly as effective against the omicron variant as they have been against other strains of the virus. Board members discussed requiring more effective masks, such as an N95 or a surgical mask, but they noted the legislation did not allow for that. Local officials were supportive of installing signage around town encouraging mask wearing that noted the more effective masks.
The mandate requires establishments that serve the public to post the masking requirement at their entrances and other appropriate locations.
Board member Tammy Farnham said the town has no way to enforce this mandate. Board Chair Jim Volz said that isn’t a big problem.
“What it does is it gives businesses cover. So they’re saying, ‘We have to require masks because that’s what the town requires,’” Volz said.
He said this mandate would take businesses “off the hook” if someone complains about having to wear a mask.
Farnham said, “It’s sad that we have to do this as a town. I think that our state should be doing something as a whole.”
She said it can be confusing for residents to know which town is requiring what with this approach.
The Maplefields convenience store sits just across the town line in Marshfield on Route 2. There have been reports of people not wearing masks in the store even during the state of emergency. Farnham said this mandate won’t do anything to keep that business from impacting Plainfield residents.
The board unanimously approved the mask mandate.
Part of the discussion at the meeting two weeks ago involved requiring people to wear masks at an ice skating rink that is hoped to be installed at the Recreation Field. But since the mandate legislation only applied to masking inside, the board did not take on that requirement. Instead, they unanimously approved the Recreation Committee’s request to install the rink and said they would work on signage encouraging masking and social distancing at the field.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.