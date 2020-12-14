Photos by Hannah Dicton
There is something magical about this time of year. Some would argue it is the music and the spirit. But for many people, it is the lights. It can be an annual tradition to hop into a vehicle and cruise around town in the evening, checking out who has the best lights. But sometimes you just have to take a look at your downtown through the lens of a photographer (and a long exposure) to capture a lovely light show - one that is familiar and fun at the same time. With that in mind, enjoy these images captured from around our beautiful city.
