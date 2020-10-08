EAST MONTPELIER — Washington Central Superintendent Bryan Olkowski may have solved two problems while creating a third, as parents of some third-graders have forcefully objected to an abrupt change in their children’s remote-learning experience.
Two weeks after being blasted by some staff members for blowing up what they described as a “compromise” that would have enabled a veteran math teacher at U-32 Middle and High School to teach her courses remotely, that concern has been addressed. So have worries that two of the district’s remote-learning classes were over-enrolled — creating a strain on teachers who were juggling more than their fair share of virtual students.
Olkowski brokered a “cost neutral” but admittedly “imperfect” solution that was roundly criticized by some who attended Wednesday night’s virtual School Board meeting.
The arrangement outlined by Olkowski enabled the district to assign the U-32 math teacher to the Vermont Virtual Learning Cooperative in exchange for the cooperative offering to provide remote instruction to 15 of the district’s younger students — seven in third grade and eight in fifth grade.
Also, the arrangement addressed a class-size problem, which surfaced two weeks ago. It stripped the seven third-graders from a third- and fourth-grade combination class that previously had 27 students and eight fifth-graders from a fifth- and sixth-grade class that previously had 22 students.
Those students were reassigned from the remote classrooms where they started the year to VTVLC.
The change didn’t go over well with some parents, who opened and closed Wednesday’s meeting by complaining that it was poorly communicated, poorly executed and a poor substitute for the remote elementary school program staffed by a select group of Washington Central teachers.
Five weeks into an unprecedented school year, East Montpelier resident Danielle Lafleur-Brooks said her daughter was stressed, “regressing” and struggling to understand why she just lost her teacher and her classmates.
“It’s neutral to the budget, but my 8-year-old is paying a cost, my family is paying a cost,” Lafleur-Brooks said, noting six of the seven third-graders haven’t been able to successfully make a transition that could have been avoided by investing in additional staff.
Lafleur-Brooks said her daughter is now being forced to play catch-up in remote class that is designed for independent learners and includes far less teacher time than Washington Central’s home-grown program.
“We’re being asked to be incredibly flexible without support,” she said.
Another East Montpelier parent, Jessica Heinz, picked up where Lafleur-Brooks left off.
Heinz, who has worked for the district for 15 years, said the VTVLC program is out of step with Washington Central’s guiding principles and ill-suited for her third-grade daughter.
Like Lafleur-Brooks, she said the district might have invested in an additional teacher, or explored other staffing options to accommodate students instead of requiring them to enroll in VTVLC.
“For a district whose hallmark is to do what is best for children above all else, I’m confused and disappointed by the lack of creativity and out-of-the-box thinking on behalf of the kids,” she said.
Those complaints weren’t quelled when Olkowski walked the board through the agreement reached with VTVLC late last month. Despite outreach, he acknowledged the organization, was able to communicate the looming change to unsuspecting parents before the district was.
Olkowski apologized for that and said he felt for affected families, while defending a decision that was less than optimal.
“It was really an imperfect option in an imperfect world at an imperfect time,” he said.
It didn’t end there, because residents who were hoping the board would intercede were openly frustrated when it didn’t.
“I’m really shocked,” Berlin resident Corinne Stridsberg said.
Though Stridsberg’s children are now grown, she said she sympathized with parents who were “forced” to accept an unexpected change in their children’s education.
That was the dominant view of residents who spoke — including some fourth-grade parents, like Caitlyn Usticke, who had lobbied for something to be done to address the class size issue.
Usticke told board members shifting some students out of the district-run remote-learning program wasn’t what she had in mind.
“I certainly didn’t want seven students to be pushed out of my daughter’s class,” she said, adding, “this needs to be reconsidered.”
Others echoed that assessment, challenging what more than one described as a decision driven by economic — not educational — considerations.
East Montpelier resident Holly Lane was one of them, suggesting “the ball was dropped” on behalf of parents who elected, for a variety of reasons, to have their students learn remotely this year.
“I am unbelievably disappointed,” she said.
School Director Jonas Eno-Van Fleet said the pleas for the board to intervene — some more emotional than others — didn’t fall on deaf ears. However, he said, while he heard the concerns and appreciated them, overruling Olkowski was an “extraordinary” step he wasn’t comfortable taking.
“This is not a place where we can step in and exercise some kind of veto power,” he said, noting Olkowski stood by the decision.
Eno-Van Fleet noted that decision was made after consulting with others district employees he knows and respects.
“(That) gives me some confidence that while there is a lot of downside to this decision that the downsides of the other options may have been worse,” he said.
Heinz, who vowed not to drop the issue, urged the board to consult with other members of the leadership team with respect to what she has been led to believe was a “top-down” decision.
“It’s not OK,” she said. “It’s not OK at all.”
