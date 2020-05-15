BARRE — Superintendent John Pandolfo is better with numbers than most, but the man who once won a prestigious award for his prowess as a high school math teacher seemed stumped this week by the dizzying number of variables associated with the COVID-19 crisis.
“I’m struggling with what the best thing to do is,” Pandolfo told school directors during a virtual meeting that attracted a crowd Thursday night.
The simple statement was both candid and uncharacteristic and came amid mounting uncertainty about the financial consequences of the ongoing pandemic and fresh questions about whether school districts might be be asked to retool their voter-approved budgets later this year.
Moments before the meeting board members were buzzing about a proposal members of the Scott administration pitched to the House Ways and Means Committee earlier in the day. That proposal contemplates school budgets be placed back on ballots in districts around the state with the goal of reducing spending as part of a broader plan to respond to the $166 million shortfall now being forecast for the state’s education fund.
“There’s a lot of drastic things being tossed around because … we’re in very challenging times,” Pandolfo said once the meeting was under way.
“I can’t profess to project exactly how this is going to play out, but we know, however it plays out, it’s not going to be optimal,” he added.
During a meeting attended by his soon-to-be-successor, David Wells, and nearly 50 others who logged on, Pandolfo preached the importance of fiscal discipline in light of financial challenges associated with COVID-19 that he predicted would persist long after he leaves Barre to take a job in Colorado next month.
“This situation is not going to go away,” he said. “We need to look at everything we can do, and we’re doing it in every way we can, to try to minimize expenses and maximize revenues and not have revenues go to somebody else.”
Pandolfo’s problem — one he openly surmised might explain the unusual attendance — involved whether to preserve the limited flexibility the district has with staffing for the coming year.
“I’m trying to balance … the needs of the students … and the really challenging financial predicament that we’re in,” he said.
Pandolfo said a compelling educational case could be made for tuning out the COVID noise and proceeding with plans to fill four open classroom teaching positions — three at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School and one at Barre City Elementary and Middle School.
According to Pandolfo, the district has a defensible need, solid candidates who already have been interviewed, and the cost of the positions is reflected in the budget voters approved in March.
“We don’t have any positions that we think we don’t really need … but we also understand that something is going to have to give because we are, and will continue to be, in a really tough fiscal situation for what I’m going to project to be a number of years,” Pandolfo said.
Letters of intent have already been issued and, Pandolfo said, filling the four open position would foreclose the possibility of achieving savings by reallocating existing staff to fill some, or all of those positions.
“That’s the dilemma we’re in right now,” he said after walking board members through enrollment projections for both elementary schools and flagging areas where reductions could be considered without running afoul of the district’s just-revised class-size policy.
Reassigning staff would create a relatively pain-free opportunity to save money, while avoiding what Pandolfo said was the very real possibility the new positions could be on the chopping block when the board begins budget deliberations for the fiscal year that will start a year from July 1.
Eager for feedback, Pandolfo had to settle for the absence of push-back as none objected to filling the positions as planned.
School Director Emel Cambel said the staffing levels contemplated in the budget approved by voters were warranted and, “money notwithstanding,” she didn’t support deviating from that plan.
“Any way you look at it the kids are going to end up taking the hit,” she said.
On a night when board members were told graduation remains something of a virtual question mark they answered one end of year question.
Though some parents have lobbied for remote learning to end sooner, board members approved Pandolfo’s recommendation June 12 be the last day for students and June 19 the last teacher day.
Pandolfo acknowledged that wouldn’t be well-received by some, but is in keeping with guidelines issued by the state.
“There are a lot of people — probably including staff, probably including students, and probably including families — who wish the year would end right now,” he said. “This isn’t easy for anyone.”
Pandolfo told board members to stay tuned with respect to graduations at both elementary schools and Spaulding High School, though he said for safety reasons he could not comfortably endorse some of the ideas that have been floated, including what would amount to a “drive-by graduation.”
Once the details are finalized, Pandolfo said a formal announcement will be made though that may not happen before the end of next week.
