MONTPELIER – Officials are warning residents to watch out for scams related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan announced this week her office is prioritizing investigations and prosecutions for those involved in fraud schemes who may be trying to exploit the public or harm the vulnerable during the national emergency involving the virus that causes COVID-19.
“While Vermont unites to respond to the spread of COVID-19, we are aware that some may try to profit by capitalizing on perceived vulnerabilities. The community should know that my office is committed to holding anyone who commits crimes related to COVID-19 accountable for their conduct. We will respond with criminal accountability to those who would sell fake cures online, send phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or engage in other types of criminal conduct related to COVID-19,” Nolan said in the statement.
The announcement included several examples of scams that have been reported.
People are taking part in testing scams, where they sell fake testing kits, or go door-to-door offering to test people for the virus. Treatment scams involve people selling fake cures and unproven treatments for the disease.
Supply scams involve someone creating fake shops, websites and social media accounts offering high demand medical supplies. The statement said people then pay money in exchange for the supplies, but the fraudster pockets the money instead.
People also are calling or emailing others pretending to be doctor or hospital, according to the U.S. Attorney, saying a loved one was recently treated and demanding payment.
They are also pretending to be representatives from charity organizations and are asking people for donations.
Nolan’s statement said scammers are sending out phishing emails where they pretend to be with an entity, such as the World Health Organization, in an attempt to get someone to click on a link and download malware. Malware also is found on apps people are making that claim to be able to track the spread of the virus.
There are investment scams, where someone offers investment into a company that is working on preventing or curing the disease. The statement said these scams are often promoted as “research reports” that make predictions about a specific “target price.”
Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said Tuesday the scams that are most reported right now are the ones involving charities and fake health care products.
Donovan said officials are tracking the scams and trying to spread awareness. There have been other issues, as well where people are price gouging by selling certain items, like surgical masks, for far more than they are worth because demand is high.
“Unfortunately, as you know, in a crisis people are going to try and take advantage of people and make money,” he said.
He said people should avoid engaging with the scammers. He instructed residents to hang up the phone if they call and don’t respond to emails or text messages.
Donovan said if someone does receive a call or an email they think is a scam they should call his office’s Consumer Assistance Program at 800-649-2424 or email at ago.cap@vermont.gov
“We can spot trends that way. We collect this data and then we can send the information out to our larger Vermont community in order to protect each other,” he said.
Nolan's statement said those who believe they have been a target or the victim of a scam can also contact the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center by going to www.IC3.gov
For those who actually want to donate to a charity, Donovan said the Vermont Secretary of State’s website has a list of official charities. He said if someone wants to verify if a particular online store or a charity is legitimate, they can contact his office.
“We really want to be a resource for Vermonters right now,” he said. “We can help do the work to verify, confirm that this is a legitimate organization.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.