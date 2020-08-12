ORANGE — Orange votes mattered in one of two contested primaries in the Orange-1 legislative district and, while the polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, ballots in that tiny town were still being hand-counted late Wednesday morning even as the outcome of a tight Republican race remained in doubt.
Nearly 12 hours after the other five towns in a district that also includes Chelsea, Corinth, Vershire, Washington and Williamstown reported their unofficial results, the counting continued in Orange where resident Samantha Lefebvre was clinging to a 20-vote lead over Chelsea Selectman Levar Cole in what became a race for second place.
The delayed results in Orange didn’t change the fact that Rep. Rodney Graham, R-Williamstown easily earned the right to run for his fourth consecutive two-year term in November.
Based on results from five of the district’s six towns, Graham had amassed 637 votes and built an insurmountable lead.
Lefebvre, who lives in the town where counting resumed Wednesday morning, was sitting in second place with 372 votes – 20 more than the 352 Cole received.
Enter Orange, where more than enough votes were cast during daylong voting Tuesday to influence the outcome of a three-way race that produced two winners and one loser.
Despite her hometown advantage and the slight lead she nursed through the night and deep into the Wednesday morning, Lefebvre was a little bit anxious.
“I was expecting to get a phone call 12 hours ago either saying: ‘good job,’ or ‘better luck next time,” she said Wednesday.
That call finally came shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, when Lefebvre learned she’d padded her lead, finished first in the town where she lives, and barring a recount that hasn’t yet been requested, will join Graham on the Republican ticket in November.
Lefebvre paced the field in Orange earning 100 votes. Graham finished second with 76 votes and Cole a distant third with 32 votes.
Those unofficial results boosted Graham’s district-wide vote total to 713 and solidified Lefebvre’s runner-up status. She received 472 votes across the six-town district compared to the 384. The unofficial 88-vote margin represents a differential of less than 4 percent and would technically entitle Cole to request a recount.
Cole, who also waited anxiously for the results from Orange, didn’t rule out that possibility, but suggested he was leaning against it.
“I’m likely to just let it go,” he said.
Though Graham is a veteran lawmaker and a well-known commodity in the district, Lefebvre and Cole were both first-time candidates whose campaigns were complicated by COVID-19.
“It made it kind of hard to go door to door,” said Cole, who finished first in tow of the district’s six towns and second in one other.
Cole narrowly edged Graham, 104 to 102, in Chelsea where he was elected to the Select Board earlier this year with Lefebvre finishing third with 39 votes. He also won Vershire with 42 votes compared to 26 for Graham and 14 for Lefebvre.
However, Graham won going away in Williamstown where he serves as chairman of the of the Select Board and Lefebvre finished a strong second. Graham received 377 votes in his home town, followed by Lefebvre with 208 and Cole with 108.
Graham also carried Washington and Corinth, though the vote totals there were much smaller, as was the gap between first and third place.
In Washington, Graham received 74 votes, Lefebvre got 65 and Cole finished with 43. Graham and Cole ran neck and neck in Corinth with Graham receiving 58 votes, Cole 55 and Lefebvre 46.
That left Orange, where Town Clerk Angela Eastman offered a blunt assessment of her Board of Civil Authority following what she characterized as a frustrating hand-counting experience that was suspended shortly before she headed for home at 2 a.m. Wednesday.
“There are two of us that can count,” she said. “The rest can’t.”
Eastman didn’t elaborate, but suggested the board needed new blood.
“It was a mess,” she said.
While that “mess” created some lingering uncertainty in the Republican primary, there was no such drama on the Democratic side. With five of six towns reporting Rep. Carl Demrow, D-Corinth and Kate MacLean, who like Cole was elected to the Chelsea Select Board in March, each enjoyed a sizable leads over former lawmaker and Washington resident.
Hatch-Davis finishes a distant third in Chelsea, Corinth and Vershire ran a close third in Washington and narrowly claimed second place in Williamstown finishing 12 votes ahead of Demrow.
Hatch-Davis did finish first in Orange – by one vote – but by the time those results were reported late Wednesday morning the race was long over.
Demrow narrowly finished first in the district-wide race with 693 votes. MacLean received 687 votes and Hatch-Davis, who also lost her concurrent bid in a contested primary for Orange County’s lone Senate seat, finished third with 405 votes.
Based on the unofficial results the race in November will include both incumbents and pit Graham and Lefebvre against Demrow and MacLean. Williamstown Independent Rama Schneider will also be on the ballot in the two-member district.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
