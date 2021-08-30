PLAINFIELD — Increased coronavirus cases have nixed the town’s Old Home Days for a second straight year and a positive case at Twinfield Union School kept kindergartners through sixth-graders home Monday.
The school that serves Plainfield and Marshfield started its year Thursday.
Mark Tucker, superintendent of Caledonia Central Supervisory Union, said in an email Monday someone at the school had a positive test, which was reported Friday. The school doesn’t release identifying information about positive cases so it’s unclear if the positive test came from a student or a faculty or staff member.
Tucker said this person was asymptomatic and didn’t come to school knowing they had the virus. He said kindergarten students as well as second and sixth grade students are considered “close contacts” with the person who tested positive so they are isolating with the hope of returning to school on Sept. 6.
Seven Days reporter Courtney Lamdin reported Monday the positive test was in a sixth-grade student who caught the virus from a day care worker. The alternative weekly reported the employee caught the coronavirus at a wedding.
Mark Mooney, the school's principal, said in the Seven Days report that three kindergarteners and a second grade student have since tested positive. All the students are connected to the day care that was not named.
Tucker said first, third-, fourth- and fifth-graders also were kept home Monday “out of an abundance of caution,” but he hoped they would return to school on Aug. 31.
The superintendent said 7-12 graders don’t interact with K-6 students so they were not impacted by the positive test and were in school Monday.
This partial closure of Twinfield was known by Select Board members when they held a special meeting early Monday morning to discuss the fate of the town’s annual Old Home Days celebration. The event had been scheduled for Sept. 10 and 11.
Last week, the board had discussed holding some parts of the celebration this year after it had to be canceled last year because of the pandemic. Board members agreed to cancel the variety show scheduled for Sept. 10 inside the Town Hall as well as the parade scheduled for the next morning. Officials expressed concerns about people congregating with a more-transmissible virus variant circulating. But they had hoped to have some sort of event at the Recreation Field on Sept. 11 with Plainfield Fire and Rescue still planning on holding its annual chicken barbecue at the field.
Board member Sasha Thayer said at Monday’s meeting she was told Friday by Fire Chief Greg Light that the barbecue has been canceled. Thayer said the fire department cited the increased cases of the virus in the community as the reason for the cancellation.
Board chairman Jim Volz wondered if the town should cancel Old Home Days entirely, using the same rationale as the fire department, with the “main event” now canceled.
Board member Tammy Farnham, who works for Vermont State Employees Credit Union, reported she has been instructed to again work remotely because of increased cases of the virus.
Farnham said a community member recently had a large indoor wedding which might have contributed to the increase in cases.
Volz said he was in favor of call the event off and the other two board members agreed. Farnham said the town’s recreation committee also supported canceling the event.
The board then voted unanimously to not hold Old Home Days this year.
