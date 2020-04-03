MONTPELIER — State officials are recommending Vermonters wear masks in public to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
They are encouraging individuals to get outside, but do so safely. In addition, Gov. Phil Scott said at a news conference Friday that he will extending the closure of bars and restaurants in the coming days.
Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, announced 51 more people have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the number in the state to 389. There were no deaths related to the virus Thursday; that number stays at 17.
Levine said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as departments of health around the country have been telling people not to wear masks out in public if they have no symptoms. He said the belief was wearing a mask offered little to no protection.
But he said over the past 24 hours that changed, and he is now recommending people, including those without symptoms, wear a facial covering in public.
“Now we know from more recent data that presymptomatic spread of (COVID-19) is possible, especially in the 48 hours prior to symptom onset. So wearing a face mask may help people from spreading the virus,” Levine said.
He said medical grade masks should still be saved for health care workers, and social distancing is the most effective way to stop the spread of the virus.
Scott said wearing a mask is not a substitute for staying home.
“And it is not an excuse to mingle with others. Please continue to follow the measures we put into place even if you’re wearing a mask,” the governor said.
One step Scott took last month was closing down all bars and restaurants. That was to remain in effect until April 6, but it was extended Friday to April 15 with the expectation it may be extended again.
Julie Moore, secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources, said though people have been told to stay away from each other, there’s never been a better time to get outside. Though Moore cautioned outside activities should occur close to home.
“Nature can and is helping maintain our physical, mental and even spiritual well-being. Exercise, a sense of normalcy and the beauty of Vermont, as we transition into spring. However, we have to be thoughtful about all of this. Under normal circumstances, I’d be the first person to encourage everyone to discover all that our state and, in particular, our state parks and state lands have to offer in terms of outdoor recreation opportunities. But in these unprecedented times, it’s important to be smart about if and how far your travel for time spent outside,” she said.
Moore said anyone planning to spend time outside this weekend should do so close to home. She said now was not the time to explore “far flung” parts of the state. She encouraged people to only go to places they can bicycle or walk to, and if they have to drive, only go about 10 miles away.
Moore said social distancing is to be maintained outside. So if someone arrives at a crowded trailhead or busy parking lot, she recommended turning around and going somewhere else.
Moore also stressed the importance of leashing dogs, saying they also need to keep their distance from others as members of the family.
