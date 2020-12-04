MONTPELIER — State officials say they understand the toll the novel coronavirus pandemic is taking on residents’ mental health and “it’s OK to not feel OK right now.”
The state reported 73 new cases of the virus Friday and two additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 77 since the pandemic hit the state in March.
At his Friday news conference, Gov. Phil Scott said the pandemic is one of the most stressful events residents have had to deal with in his lifetime.
“And I see it each and every day. And it’s much different than other crises we’ve experienced as a state. This isn’t a 24-hour storm. It’s been so prolonged, and we don’t know when it will end,” Scott said.
The governor said the virus has forced people to stay away from those they rely on during challenging times. He said residents aren’t alone in their anxiety over losing their job or not being able to get together with others.
“One thing we can all do is reach out to our loved ones. On the phone or video or even just an email or a text. It’s more important than ever to make that extra effort to stay connected. Because even if you’re not feeling some of these things, the person on the other end might be and checking in can go a long way,” the governor said.
The governor said there are resources available for those who are struggling, and there is no shame in seeking help. He said those who don’t have a primary-care physician or know who their local provider is can call 211 to be referred to services.
“This is an incredibly uncertain time and it’s OK to admit that it’s taking a toll on you. It’d be strange if it wasn’t. But please know help is there if you need it,” the governor said.
Sarah Squirrell, commissioner of the Department of Mental Health, said residents’ routines have changed because of the virus. Squirrell said they are juggling child care and work, stressed about their current situation and worried about the future. And, she said, some have lost loved ones.
“We’re all working hard and doing our best to continue to rise and meet the challenges and to keep each other safe. As Vermonters, we take pride in our strength and resilience, but the uncertainty and ambiguity we are all facing makes it harder. … None of us is immune from the impacts of COVID on our overall wellness and well-being. We are all struggling in one way or another,” she said.
The commissioner said her message to residents is they are not alone.
“It’s OK to not feel OK right now. There are many valid reasons to be overwhelmed, anxious and exhausted. And if these feelings are beginning to impact you seeking help can be very supportive,” she said.
Squirrell said, unfortunately, there is still a stigma around mental health and some that would benefit from services and support don’t access it out of fear of judgment and labeling. She said those barriers need to be broken down and people need to talk about their mental health.
The commissioner said her department and Vermont Care Partners have created COVID Support VT which can be found at covidsupportvt.org or by calling 211. There she said residents can find confidential, free support and connections to local resources.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.