BARRE TOWN — Local officials have some ideas for how they want to spend the $2.3 million in federal pandemic relief dollars Barre Town has been awarded, specifically line projects, but they want to hear from residents, as well.
The Select Board discussed the funds from the American Rescue Plan Act at its regular meeting Tuesday night. At last week’s meeting, board members broached the idea of receiving public input for the funds. Instead of opening the door to any proposal a resident might have, board members said they wanted to pick some projects to give residents a sense of what the town is looking for and what is allowed.
There are restrictions on the funds. Officials still are waiting on the rules to be finalized, but they have been given some guidelines.
The funds cannot be used to match another federal grant; to create a “rainy day fund;” to pay off outstanding debt or lower property taxes; to pay for infrastructure outside of water, sewer and broadband; or to fund employee pensions.
All of the money must be obligated by the end of 2024, meaning contracts signed for projects, and spent by the end of 2026.
In his notes to the board for Tuesday’s meeting, Town Manager Carl Rogers suggested using the funds for reimbursement for expenses caused by the pandemic; replacement of lost revenue; premium pay for essential workers; replacing water lines in Websterville; and upgrading audio/visual equipment in the municipal building for increased access for board meetings. The town is in the process of moving forward with the last item. Board member Norma Malone noted there weren’t any dollar amounts listed with the proposals, which she said felt would be helpful when deciding where to spend money.
Lines, be they for water, sewer or stormwater, took up the majority of Tuesday’s conversation.
Malone said she knows there are grants available for stormwater projects and the town has received some in the past, but she didn’t know whether those funds would continue to be available. She said the town has been working on a public/private partnership for a stormwater project in the Wildersburg neighborhood. Malone said there might be other similar projects in town that these pandemic relief dollars could go toward.
Malone has said she wants to make sure the money is spent in a way that benefits as many residents as possible, not just a select few. Board member Bob Nelson pointed out the Wildersburg project, while a town responsibility to fix for stormwater issues, might not fall under that umbrella of benefiting much of the town.
Board member Justin Bolduc suggested the money could go toward completing a water line loop in the Wilson Industrial Park. This loop, which would connect lines on Bolster Road and Parker Road, would have been completed had the town decided to move forward with a proposal for a household hazardous waste facility from the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District. The town ultimately decided in January not to sell a lot in the industrial park to the district, citing the town plan which prohibited such a facility from receiving a permit if it were to be built within 2,500 feet of a home. There are homes on Bolster Road that would have been close to the proposed facility.
Bolduc said a couple of the town’s gravel roads have runoff issues, which create stormwater issues, so the town might be able to use funds to improve those roads.
Rogers said the town can look into replacing its oldest water pipe, which is an eight-inch pipe, from the South Barre pump station up to Sterling Hill Road. He said the pipe was installed around 1975.
Rogers said the town could look into replacing sewer lines, specifically ones built using clay tile.
“Even though there’s not an operational problem right now, over time that clay tile is subject to intrusion from roots that also can let in water,” he said.
The Graniteville Fire District has asked the town for funds to help upgrade equipment for its water lines. As has CVFiber in its effort to create broadband internet access for its 21 member towns, of which Barre Town is one.
Malone brought up an issue the town’s first responders have been dealing with where certain parts of town, namely on Route 302 near the VFW and in the valleys, have no radio reception. Rogers said on Wednesday responders also have lost radio signal when responding to some nearby towns. Board members discussed the possibility of installing a tower that would increase radio signal quality in those areas.
Board member Jack Mitchell said, “$2 million sounds like a lot of money, but with some of those proposals, it’s going to be gone fairly quickly.”
Rogers suggested Tuesday the town also look into replacing the meters that measure wastewater coming out of the town and into the city.
He said the town may be looking at a small amount of leftover funds once projects are decided on. Because there are deadlines for the use of the funds, he said the town could create a reserve list for projects that can quickly be put out to bid and constructed using those leftover funds. Roger said replacing the meters could be on that reserve list.
No action was taken Tuesday.
The board will hold a “brainstorming session” with the public at its regular meeting on Nov. 16. But board members said residents can reach out to town officials with their ideas at any point over the next few months, and should not treat the upcoming meeting as their only opportunity to give input.
