BERLIN — The well-publicized rollout of a federally funded food distribution program may have been the victim of its own success on Friday and organizers say it certainly was a learning experience.
Before the very first boxes of food were loaded into the very first vehicles at E.F. Knapp Airport late Friday morning only one thing was certain — some folks who responded to the promise of free food would leave disappointed.
The only question was: How many?
The answer appears to be “lots.”
Social media is replete with examples of people who either left the first installment of the “Farmers to Families Food Box” program empty-handed or with food that didn’t remotely resemble the healthy nutritious fare that drew them to the airport in the first place.
Though everything that could go wrong didn’t in Berlin on Friday, there were enough issues to warrant attention before a collaboration that includes the Abbey Group, the Vermont Foodbank and the Vermont National Guard try again at Bromley Mountain in Peru today.
For starters, the trucks filled with food will arrive much earlier.
Nina Hansen, vice president of operations for the Abbey Group, said that didn’t happen on Friday — a mistake that delayed the 10 a.m. start of the distribution by about 40 minutes.
“The trucks got stuck in traffic,” she said, noting the food-filled vehicles needed an escort to get past airport-bound traffic that was standing still on Airport Road.
That’s what happens when the line for food distribution starts forming at 3:30 a.m. — a reality Hansen confessed she didn’t see coming.
A food distribution with a “Black Friday-ish” feel is bound to leave some people with a bad taste in their mouths, and that happened on a day when the Abbey Group arrived with enough food for 1,000 households and at one point estimated there were nearly twice that many vehicles idling on the runway of E.F. Knapp Airport.
Drawn by the promise of the 2 gallons of milk, 7.5 pounds of Cabot cheese, 20 pounds of pre-cooked chicken — a mix of breaded strips and grilled filets — and 25 pounds of produce folks flocked to the airport where they waited, in many cases for hours.
Some left beyond happy — collecting food “kits” for themselves and as many as four other families in an honor system arrangement that promotional posters said was “free to anyone” and “while supplies last.”
What the poster did not indicate was the size of the supply that would be available Friday — or any of the upcoming distributions under a $5.4 million federal grant that is underwriting the initiative that runs through June 30.
The Abbey Group has contracted to bring enough of the food kits for 1,000 households to each of the events. That includes the one at Bromley Mountain today, the Middlebury State Airport on Wednesday, Thetford Academy on Thursday, and Lamoille Union High School in Hyde Park on Friday.
The recipe for each of the distributions was exactly the same as the one on Friday: 25,000 pounds of produce, 20,000 pounds of chicken, 7,500 pounds of cheese, and 2,000 gallons of milk. Once that 1,000 household supply is exhausted National Guardsman will shift to distributing boxes of MREs and “meal boxes” provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
However, Nichole Whalen, communications director for the Vermont Foodbank, said Monday that steps have been taken to address many of the complaints raised in the wake of Friday’s debut of the “Farmers to Families Food Box” program in Berlin.
“We learned a lot,” she said, predicting today’s experience at Bromley Mountain would reflect the changes that will be incorporated in similar events planned over the next several weeks.
Whalen conceded organizers underestimated the need reflected by the turnout, were ill-prepared to manage that number of people, and scrambled for most of the day as a result.
Though portable outhouses were trucked in late in the day, they didn’t arrive until after those who had been waiting in line took to relieving themselves on the side of the runway.
Whalen said that mistake won’t be repeated and, given the time it took to get vehicles loaded and on their way, a supply of water will be available on-site at distribution events going forward.
Meanwhile, Whalen said arrangements are being made with sheriff’s departments to “proactively manage traffic” in an effort to avoid the bumper-to-bumper standstill that hampered Friday’s event in Berlin.
“We didn’t realize the line was going to be so large until it was past the point of manageability,” she said. “That won’t happen again.”
Whalen said providing real-time information to those waiting in line will be addressed in the future as well. Some complained had they known the food supplies they deemed worth waiting for had run out Friday, they likely would have left rather than wait for the FEMA food.
Whalen said using rolling billboards to convey that information, as well as estimated wait times will be part of the plan going forward.
According to Whalen, those adjustments should make for a more predictable and less chaotic experience going forward while continuing to put food in the hands of families during a particularly challenging time.
“Right now, some people are facing hunger for the first time ever,” she said, citing job losses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted the federal program in the first place.
Whalen and Hansen said no one who stayed until Friday’s event finally ended at about 6 p.m. left empty-handed and credited the National Guard the pivotal role it played.
“They sure had a tall order to fill … under some very difficult circumstances,” Hansen said.
Hansen said similar events will be held through the end of June, and there is a possibility that could be extended through July and possibly August as part of a program designed to aid farmers and dairy producers, while at the same time tackling food insecurity.
Whalen said those who need food assistance needn’t wait for a one-time collection, they can visit vtfoodbank.org, locate a food shelf near them, and learn about programs, like 3SquaresVT, that can be of assistance.
“There are a lot of other ways for people to get the food they need,” she said, noting most don’t involve spending several hours waiting in a longer-than-expected line.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
