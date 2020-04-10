MONTPELIER - Despite an outbreak at the prison in St. Albans, state officials say the data shows Vermont appears to be in good shape in combating the spread of the novel coronavirus.
As a further precaution, however, Gov. Phil Scott also announced an extension of his “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order until May 15. The announcement came at a Friday news conference.
Last month Scott had put in place an order for everyone to stay home to stop the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. The order also closed all nonessential businesses. The order was set to expire April 15, but Scott said he decided to extend it a month so residents would have some certainty about what to expect.
“I know how disappointing this is to many. Some were hoping we could magically flip a switch and go back to normal. There is no one who wishes that could be more the case than me,” he said.
Scott said while the data shows the state seems to be leveling off with new cases of the virus, there isn’t enough evidence to say the state won’t have a spike in cases down the road should the restrictions be lifted. He said he didn’t want to give Vermonters false hope or unrealistic expectations, though, he said he is hopeful the order could be lifted, at least in part, before May 15 depending on what the data is showing.
Michael S. Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, has been analyzing that data. Pieciak said the number of days it has taken for the state to double its confirmed cases has been getting longer. He said it used to double every three days, then every 5½ days, and it’s now at 7½ days. He said mobility data shows the public is taking the governor’s order seriously.
As result of the positive trends, Pieciak said the state is currently following a track that is below not only the worst-case scenario, but is better than the best-case scenario foretasted in late March.
“The data now more clearly points to the fact the sacrifices Vermonters are making and continue to make are positively impacting our COVID-19 experience,” he said.
Though Pieciak said the peak in cases isn’t expected until two to four weeks from now, and it’s safe to assume the worst is still coming.
The number of confirmed cases jumped Friday because of an outbreak at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans. According to state officials, 64 new people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 692. There was one additional death, bringing that total to 24 in Vermont.
On Wednesday the state announced an inmate at the prison, as well as three staff members, have tested positive for the virus. The state then tested every inmate there and the entire staff.
Secretary Mike Smith of the state Agency of Human Services initially said 28 more inmates and five more staff members had tested positive. The Department of Corrections later announced the total positive cases at the prison were 32 inmates and 14 staff members after more results came in. Of those inmates, 28, who are all asymptomatic, have been taken to Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury where a facility has been emptied out in anticipation of housing infected inmates. That facility can hold 80 inmates. Three inmates have been placed in isolation at the St. Albans prison along with the first inmate who tested positive earlier this week.
The St. Albans prison is in full lockdown. All other prisons in the state have been put on partial lockdown to stop the spread of the virus, and all staff and inmates are required to wear masks.
Because of a lack of tests, Smith said the state’s other prisons, as well as facilities housing older residents and the disabled, won’t be tested until there’s a reason, such as someone there displaying symptoms and testing positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.