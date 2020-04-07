PLAINFIELD — A state official has told residents the quarantine facility at Goddard College will not be an “internment camp” for the sick.
In response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the state has picked spots around the state to act as quarantine facilities for those recovering from the virus infection COVID-19. One of those locations is Goddard College’s Plainfield campus. Residents have expressed support for those who need to recover and anger at the idea of bringing infected people to town.
The Select Board held a virtual meeting Monday night with state officials to talk about the facility named Wellness and Recovery Center at Goddard College. More than 40 people took part in the meeting.
Residents have asked who will be housed at the facility, expressing concerns about bringing in criminals or people with drug issues. Kerry Sleeper, deputy secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, said the facility will be used for children and families who need a place to recover. He said they will be people who have demonstrated they are capable of living in communities and will be referred to the facility by their health care provider.
Another concern has been people who use the facility deciding to leave and potentially infecting people in town. Sleeper said the people who will use the facility will do so voluntarily and will sign an agreement saying they will not leave on their own.
Nearly 600 people have tested positive for the virus so far in Vermont, and Sleeper said it’s likely thousands more have it. He said getting the virus from someone in the community is just as big of a concern as the quarantine facility.
While security will be on site at all times, some residents weren’t satisfied and brought up building a fence around the school. Sleeper said the state has no intention of putting up a fence.
“We’re not creating a prison, we’re trying to allow people to recover in a caring and compassionate environment that are sick. That’s our goal,” he said.
It was also suggested to have the infected wear something to signify they have the virus. Sleeper said the state isn’t going to do that either.
“These are not second-class citizens. They are our Vermont citizens. And we’re not going to put a stigma on them by asking them to wear a specific type of clothing. There’s some history associated with that ... we don’t want to brush up against. Again, you have the assurance that there will be security on site. These people will be asked to leave if necessary, but this is not an internment camp,” he said.
Much of the concern from residents was the feeling this was sprung on them, and they had no input in the decision before steps were taken. Sleeper said the state had to move quickly in an effort to control the spread of the virus. He admitted the state could have been more open and transparent about the process and the lessons learned from this roll out are being used at the other quarantine facilities being set up around the state.
It’s unclear when people will start arriving at the campus. Goddard President Bernard Bull said the school hasn’t yet signed the lease with the state. Bull said the school’s board of trustees will meet to decide on the agreement.
