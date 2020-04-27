MONTPELIER — State officials say even though Vermont is in good shape combating the novel coronavirus pandemic, social distancing will be sticking around for a while.
At the Monday news conference, Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, announced four new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the total to 855. There also was an additional death, bringing that total to 47.
The pandemic has forced the closure of many businesses in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. Levine said leaders around the world and in the United States are taking different approaches to opening their economies back up, ranging from “cautious to fairly reckless.”
In Vermont, he said, officials are looking at four criteria when making economic decisions: a sustained reduction in cases for at least 14 days, a health care system that is able to treat all patients without exceeding capacity, testing everyone with symptoms and active monitoring of those with the virus and those they have been in contact with.
Gov. Phil Scott has recently been slightly relaxing some restrictions in his “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order to allow some outdoor workers to go back to work, as well as some “low contact” jobs such as attorneys or Realtors. On Friday, he also allowed, among other measures, outdoor retail establishments to offer in-person shopping and some manufacturing could start back up while still practicing social distancing.
Over the weekend, Dr. Deborah Birx, coronavirus task force coordinator for the White House, said social distancing will likely remain in place through the summer. Levine echoed those sentiments saying “social distancing is here to stay.”
Levine said people will be asked to stay away from each other until there are proven treatments for the disease and an effective vaccine.
He said face masks aren’t going anywhere, either. Health experts say the mask helps the wearer from potentially spreading the virus to others. The commissioner said a large chunk of the complaints he receives are about face masks. Not about having to wear them, but people reporting others who are not wearing them.
A few weeks ago he described going to a grocery store and seeing few people wearing masks, including employees. Levine said he went grocery shopping again over the weekend.
“And I’m happy to announce every employee that I encountered was wearing a covering and adhering to this rule. And they understood why as well. Regarding the customers, it was in the 80% to 85% range. So clearly a majority, but we can do better and we really must do better to protect one another because we’re all in this together,” he said.
The governor has been reluctant to come down hard on those not complying with his order, saying he prefers an approach revolving around education and guidance, as well as a little social pressure. He said part of his easing of restrictions Friday came with an order directing businesses to appoint a safety and health officer to make sure employees are complying.
But while people have been reporting to the state those not in compliance, and they are spoken to, Scott said the state is not actively monitoring businesses for compliance.
“You have to ask yourself what are you going to do, how are you going to enforce? Are you going to start issuing fines for that on otherwise burdened Vermonters? At this point, I still feel that guidance and education is the best policy. Lead them, not drag them. And if we have to take further action we will,” he said.
There has been some discussion in the health community about the usefulness of testing people for antibodies from this virus. The state had formed a task force to look into the matter and determined the tests weren’t a helpful tool yet.
Levine said the World Health Organization came to a similar conclusion. He said WHO announced having antibodies does not give someone an “immunity passport.” Levine said according to the labs analyzing these tests, they are still not accurate enough. He said there was a concern that someone who only had a small amount of the virus could show antibodies, but they could still be vulnerable to infection. Health experts have said it’s still unknown whether having antibodies makes someone immune from reinfection from a coronavirus.
