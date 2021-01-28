NORTHFIELD — Norwich University is dealing with an outbreak of the novel coronavirus with a total of 83 student cases reported Thursday and the school's president has told students they can leave campus for remote classes should they so choose.
The school started spring semester with online learning Jan. 11. Students started returning to campus Jan. 15-18 and were tested when they arrived and again 7 days later. That test a week later is showing more virus on campus than when the semester started.
Students were supposed to quarantine for 14 days before arriving on campus, but school officials aren't sure whether they did.
Daphne Larkin, the school's director of media relations and community affairs, said Thursday the school had 16 cases for all of fall semester. This semester just kicked off and Norwich has already seen far more cases than that, in part because, Larkin said, the virus is far more prevalent now than it was in the fall, in the U.S. and across the world.
Students not following the rules on campus may also be to blame. Larkin said there have been three incidents this semester where students weren't doing what they were supposed to. One was a gathering involving alcohol and the two others were social gatherings. She said nine students have been asked to leave campus for violating the student behavior contract they had signed.
She said school officials don't know whether students breaking rules is directly responsible for the outbreak or whether they simply arrived with the virus, and it wasn't caught until the second test.
Students are now confined to their rooms, but Larkin said student support staff are available 24/7 and the school is working on ways for students to get outside safely so they don't feel pent up.
The school released a video Wednesday which was shared on social media where Norwich President Col. Mark C. Anarumo said, effective immediately, he would support students voluntarily leaving campus for any reason, including if they feel unsafe, and transitioning to online-only learning.
Anarumo said students would receive a prorated refund for room and board.
The president said the school's current case numbers are “unreasonably and unsustainably high.”
Anarumo said rumors have been circulating about the school under-reporting case numbers and the school dealing with false positives.
“And I can assure everyone that is not the case. Neither of those things. We report every single case very quickly as required by the Vermont Department of Health guidelines through our medical community. And our test that we use is the gold standard across the industry. So it's over 99% effective. We do not have a false positive problem. And we do not have an under-reporting problem,” he said.
Larkin said school officials didn't know yet how many students have decided to leave campus.
The school offers a public dashboard that shows how many students have tested positive, how many are in quarantine and how many tests Norwich has conducted. Larkin said the dashboard had been updated daily, but now it's updated as soon as test results come in.
Norwich is a private school, so it's under no obligation to provide such information. Larkin said it is providing the dashboard because, “We're committed to transparency. This is honestly a really serious situation and it involves public health and a highly contagious virus. It's the right thing to do. Norwich is a place that believes in service to others before self.”
