NORTHFIELD — The soon-to-be-retired president of Norwich University has a message for the school’s Class of 2020: See you in September.
In what will be a pre-homecoming homecoming for this year’s graduates, Schneider will come out of retirement to deliver the commencement address during a belated ceremony that is set for Sept. 12.
Credit COVID-19.
The nation’s oldest private military college has been eerily quiet since students scattered in the early days of an ongoing pandemic and that will never be more evident than on Saturday.
That’s when this year’s batch of graduates would have received their diplomas before a standing room only crowd in the Jacob Shapiro Field House and Schneider would have no doubt delivered an inspirational speech that ended with him thundering the words: “Norwich Forever!”
Instead the massive field house, like the parking lots at Norwich, will be empty at 2 p.m. on Saturday when Schneider posts a video on the university’s website congratulating members of the Class of 2020 and inviting them to return for the September ceremony that will feature the pomp and circumstance befitting the degrees they just earned.
Though the details for the ceremony are still being worked out the featured speaker is no surprise. That would be the man who just entered his last month at the helm of the tradition-rich university he has ably run from the last 28 years.
Schneider will have plenty of time to refine the speech he had hoped to squeeze in before turning the keys to Norwich over to his successor, Col. Mark Anarumo, on May 31.
It won’t resemble the recorded remarks that will be posted online Saturday afternoon and, if all goes as planned, be delivered face to face when after students return to the Northfield campus in the fall and a couple of weeks before homecoming.
The timing isn’t an accident because nothing should distract from the young men and women who will be the focus of an out of season graduation that some likely won’t be able to attend.
Those destined for the military will be virtually commissioned this weekend, degrees will be quietly conferred in similar fashion and the COVID class from Norwich will launch their careers in uncertain times while being urged to “save the date” for their graduation.
Schneider, whose transformative tenure changed the face of a campus he is leaving in a better place than he found it, will no doubt tell them they are ready in his recorded video.
It’s a message he delivered in person during last year’s commencement, which was held during the university’s bicentennial celebration.
“Norwich University is and has always been committed to preparing young people who can lead, follow, innovate, persevere and succeed with empathy, integrity and grit,” Schneider said at the time. “We can get stuff done.
“You are prepared to lead and you are prepared to leave,” he added in his parting remarks to last year’s graduates.
The same is true of members of the Class of 2020. The only difference is they’ve already left.
Schneider will soon follow, but Norwich’s outgoing president and its soon-to-be-newest alumni have a date in September.
