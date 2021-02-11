NORTHFIELD — Norwich University will move from an in-room quarantine to a campus quarantine.
The school released a video Wednesday night, which was shared on social media, where Norwich President Col. Mark C. Anarumo said the transition is planned for Feb. 15. Norwich has been dealing with an outbreak of the novel coronavirus where, according to the school’s dashboard, there have been 130 cases since the spring semester began last month. The school had 16 cases for all of fall semester.
But Anarumo said the case numbers have come down. Norwich currently reports 35 students have the virus.
“That is a vast improvement, thanks to the great work of our students, our (facility operations) professionals and the rest of the staff and faculty who are on campus,” he said.
Anarumo said the vast majority of students on campus have done what they are supposed to do, but the in-room quarantine has hurt morale and severely impacted their mental health. With lower case counts, he said the time was right to move to “a more normal environment.”
A campus quarantine means students must stay on campus and visitors from off campus are not allowed. Students can leave their rooms to visit other students, but they can only do so in their own residential building and must adhere to the school’s mask and physical distancing guidelines. Academic and administrative buildings will remain off limits.
Anarumo said students will be allowed to use the dining hall so they no longer have to eat in their rooms.
School and state officials had been trying to figure out what caused the outbreak at the school. Daphne Larkin, the school’s director of media relations and community affairs, said Thursday 32 students showed up with the virus. Larkin said the students didn’t know they had it and a combination of waiting for test results, which can take up to two days, and students returning to campus over a span of four days led to the spread.
Some students also didn’t follow the school’s rules. Larkin said 17 students have been asked to leave campus for violating the student behavior contract they had signed.
Two weeks ago, Norwich announced any student who wanted to could leave campus and learn remotely, and would receive a prorated refund for room and board. Larkin didn’t have an exact number for how many students have taken the school up on that offer, but she said there are about 1,275 students on campus now. She said about 1,600 students were on campus to start the semester. Norwich usually houses around 2,400 students in a non-pandemic year.
Along with the slightly relaxed quarantine, the school has also announced sports would resume Monday.
Anarumo said coaches for winter sports are working with their counterparts at other schools to get as many games in this season as they can. He said those that participate in spring sports can also start practicing.
“Obviously, a lot of schools have decided not to play for their own institutional reasons, but we want to play. We want to compete and our student athletes have earned that right,” he said.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
