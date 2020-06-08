NORTHFIELD – Two more municipal swimming pools – one in Northfield the other in Waterbury – won’t open this summer due to lingering concerns about COVID-19.
The swimming pool in Barre was supposed to be out of commission and under construction before the pandemic hit and in some ways the timing couldn’t have been better, because judging from its nearest neighbors, it likely would have been a lost summer anyway.
Montpelier recently announced its pool wouldn’t open and officials in Northfield and Waterbury followed suit last week. Both cited cost constraints and the ability to meet state guidelines associated with the COVID-19 crisis.
In Northfield officials are planning to address several pool maintenance projects over the summer, according to Town Manager Jeff Schulz.
In Waterbury, the pool won’t open this summer, but pool staff will provide swimming lessons at the Waterbury Center State Park waterfrong starting June 30. Details about the lessons can be found at https://waterburyvt.myrec.com/…/activ…/program_details.aspx.
