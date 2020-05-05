NORTHFIELD — The farmers market in Northfield will reopen May 12.
According to a news release, the market will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Common and will have food vendors only. There will be no craft vendors due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The list of vendors can be found at www.facebook.com/NorthfieldFarmersMarket.
Online or phone orders are preferred for quick pickup. In-person shopping will be available, but shoppers are asked to move through the market quickly and to adhere to social distancing.
A hand-washing and sanitizing station will be at the entrance and exit. Shoppers are asked to wear a mask. Vendors will wear masks and gloves and shoppers will not be allowed to handle products.
