MONTPELIER — Green Mount Cemetery is going to look a bit shaggier this summer because the inmate crew the cemetery had used for mowing and trimming isn’t available, likely due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Patrick Healy is the director of the cemetery. According to Healy, for years the cemetery had been contracting with the Department of Corrections for a crew of eight inmates and one supervisor for mowing, trimming, landscaping, grave digging and leaf pickup. The crew would work four and a half hours a day, five days a week from May 1 to Nov. 15.
The cemetery covers 35 acres and the land is not exactly level, so Healy said Sunday the crew would take about 10 days to mow and trim the entire cemetery before starting over again. But Healy said he hasn’t been able to get a contract with DOC for work this summer. He said he hasn’t been told exactly why, but it was likely due to the virus that causes COVID-19.
Rachel Feldman, a spokesperson for the department, said in an email Monday that work crews were stopped in mid-March due to the virus. Feldman said the department is looking at mid-summer to return those crews to work once mass testing has been completed at all facilities.
The virus caused an outbreak at the prison in St. Albans and those infected had to be moved to the prison in St. Johnsbury for quarantine. The St. Johnsbury facility is also where the state’s prison work camp is located where inmates would be sent out to work jobs such as mowing.
The virus caused a shutdown of all non-essential businesses and schools and people were told to stay away from each other to help stop the spread. The state continues to slowly reopen its economy since the shutdown took place in mid-March.
Healy said the cemetery pays the department about $28,000 per year for the mowing crew. He said due to the economic uncertainty the pandemic has caused, the cemetery will likely save that money for future use.
So while he hopes the inmate crew may return at some point this summer, Healy said he’s started to look into other options, such as possibly using goats or sheep to keep the grass down.
“We’re just checking it out right now. Trying to figure out what it would cost,” he said.
Healy said the cemetery can’t afford to hire people for mowing, but he used to raise sheep so he knows what that entails. He said they would need some kind of shelter at the cemetery and someone to check in on them seven days a week.
“And there are some predators around. We just had a bear in the cemetery last week,” he said.
Healy said a small portion of the cemetery will be maintained by himself and Carl Griffith, the cemetery’s technician. The rest of the grass and vegetation there will be allowed to grow, he said.
He said the cemetery also had been mowing a few areas for the city, such as the roundabout at Main Street and Spring Street and along Stone Cutters Way, but that might not be possible now.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.