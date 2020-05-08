EAST MONTPELIER — With $2 million in cash reserves and voter authorization to expend that money as they see fit, members of the Washington Central School Board aren’t as anxious as many of their neighbors these days.
They weren’t doing virtual high-fives during Wednesday night’s Zoom meeting, but members of a board responsible for pre-K-6 elementary schools in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester, as well as U-32 Middle and High School, were breathing easier after receiving a financial update from Business Administrator Lori Bibeau.
The bottom line? It’s good to have a seven-figure fund balance.
During a week that saw lawmakers wrestle with how to address the sizable hole the COVID-19 crisis is currently blowing in the education fund without increasing property tax rates by an average of 22 cents, the fiscal forecast in Washington Central is comparatively favorable.
It’s certainly better than in the neighboring Barre Unified Union School District, where school directors are eyeing a year-end deficit and finance committee members openly discussed the need to make self-inflicted cuts to a just-approved school budget during their own virtual meeting Monday.
The Montpelier Roxbury Public School District has its own healthy fund balance, but that didn’t stop Superintendent Libby Bonesteel from floating more than $300,000 in potential budget reductions that her board agreed to take under advisement during a virtual meeting that shared Washington Central’s Wednesday night time slot.
The conversation in Washington Central was decidedly different.
Following Bibeau’s good news briefing the most substantive financial discussion involved whether to double down on a token gesture that saw school employees receive gift cards to local businesses as part of Teacher Appreciation Week. Though all agreed a show of appreciation was warranted a motion to invest $20 in gift cards for each of the district’s 375 employees died without ever being voted on. It wasn’t the $7,500 cost that killed it. It was the timing and the fact the district had already made a similar investment though program coordinated by school principals.
Board members, who provisionally agreed June 11 will be the last day for remote learning, expressed interest in revisiting the issue in the context of end of year activities.
The money is there and then some.
Based on Bibeau’s report, the merged district started its first full year of operation with a $1.94 million fund balance. She expects that number will surpass $2 million when the fiscal years ends on June 30.
That number is a projection and could actually grow based on cost savings associated with the pandemic-driven decision to close schools and suspend in-person education in mid-March.
Putting those potential savings aside, Bibeau said she expects revenues will exceed expenses by roughly $68,000 — pushing the projected fund balance just more than $2 million.
Some of that money — roughly $594,000 — has been spoken for.
That money, Bibeau said, has been reserved for technology equipment, fiscal software and related costs.
After taking those expenses into account, Bibeau said she expects the district with an undesignated fund balance of more than $1.4 million. That figure exceeds the 2 percent of annual operating costs — roughly $677,000 — the district would typically hold in reserve by nearly $738,000.
Bibeau said that is a “conservative” estimate and noted it could climb higher if things break right with respect to the COVID-19 closure.
Bibeau already has identified nearly $590,000 in savings associated Gov. Phil Scott’s decision to suspend in-person instruction for the rest of the school year. Among other things the district has shed costs associated with substitute teachers, spring sports and some transportation related expenses.
However, Bibeau noted the five-town district has also incurred roughly $320,000 in net new costs for things like an ongoing program that is producing and delivering as many as 1,200 meals a day to students who have been learning from home.
For the moment it appears the school closure could save the district about $270,000, though said it was too soon to comfortably include that projection in her fiscal forecast.
Bibeau said the availability of a sizable fund balance and pocket authorization to use it as needed provides the board a level of financial flexibility that doesn’t exist in many school districts.
In other business, board members accepted the lone bid for a roof repair project planned at Rumney Memorial School in Middlesex.
Interim Superintendent Debra Taylor said the $39,500 bid from Beauregard General Contracting was within the amount budgeted for the work and she had obtained the necessary waiver from the state to award the contract notwithstanding the fact the district didn’t receive three competitive bids.
