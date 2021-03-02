NEWPORT – State officials say an outbreak of the novel coronavirus at the prison in Newport is now at 127 cases in inmates.
According to a news release Tuesday night, 100 new cases of the virus were discovered in inmates and eight cases in staff at Northern State Correctional Facility. The Department of Corrections had previously reported 21 inmates had tested positive as well as one staff member.
Contact tracing is underway, and Vermont DOC and Vermont Health Department’s Rapid Response Team are outlining follow-up actions and testing. The entire facility will be tested again on March 4, and has been in full lockdown since receipt of the first positive results on Feb. 25. All other state facilities are in modified lockdown.
“This is the largest outbreak at a Vermont correctional facility since the start of the pandemic, and it’s all hands on deck for our response,” said Commissioner Jim Baker. “Northern State is now being treated like a hospital. We’re coordinating with our medical contractor, regional hospitals, the State Emergency Operations Center, the Vermont Department of Health, and other partners to ensure we have wraparound services for those in our care. Ensuring the wellbeing of staff and the incarcerated population is our top priority.”
