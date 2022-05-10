MONTPELIER — The state’s top health official says a new subvariant of the omicron variant of the coronavirus is getting a foothold in New England.
He also reported the state will soon do away with its daily dashboard tracking virus activity in Vermont and replace it with a report that will be updated weekly.
At Gov. Phil Scott’s regular news conference Tuesday, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said cases of the virus continue to increase in the state. Levine said Vermont’s seven-day average for cases increased 4% during the past week from 326 cases per day to 338 cases per day.
He said hospitalizations increased slightly, with the daily average of those hospitalized with the virus going from 58 to 64. There were 75 people hospitalized with the virus Tuesday, 10 of them in the intensive-care unit.
Levine said about half of those hospitalized with the virus are at the hospital for another reason. He said that ratio also applies to the ICU.
He again pointed out those ending up in the hospital with the virus failed to get a booster dose of vaccine and encouraged those over 65 years old or over 50 years old with underlying conditions to get boosted.
There have been eight deaths from the virus this month as of May 10.
Levine said a new subvariant of omicron, labeled BA.212.1, now makes up around 30% of cases in New England and more than 60% of cases in upstate New York. He said this subvariant needs additional study to find out how it will impact people. But he said those at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) believe residents who are up to date on their vaccinations are protected against severe outcomes. He said the state’s data supports that belief.
“Regionally, we’re continuing to keep a close eye on New York state as well as Maine and Massachusetts, which are having increasing disease activity,” Levine said.
The commissioner said the state will soon change how it presents information about virus activity. Instead of posting daily information about new cases, hospitalizations and deaths on a dashboard, Levine said the state’s epidemiology teams are working on a surveillance report.
“To look at this disease in a way that’s similar to how we look at other infectious diseases, such as the flu,” he said.
Levine said the first report will be published today and will be updated weekly.
“It will help us to look at case trends, impact on hospitals, numbers of outbreaks, vaccination rates. There will be new information on wastewater surveillance and the proportion of variants over time. We believe this in-depth report will better help us all monitor and determine the risk of COVID in Vermont,” he said.
Levine said the dashboard will be phased out later this month with the last update expected May 18. He said he knows residents have relied on the dashboard to be informed about virus activity, but the widespread use of at-home tests has made reported case numbers much less meaningful because those testing positive at home may not inform the state so the case can be recorded. He said the case numbers no longer reflect the amount of severe disease in the state, which is the main concern.
On the vaccine front, Levine said an advisory committee at the Food and Drug Administration plans to meet to discuss plans by Pfizer and Moderna to offer vaccines to children under the age of 5. He said this committee also will meet later this month about updating vaccines for future strains and boosters.
“These vaccines, which might be administered in the fall, must be tested in the coming months to establish efficacy and safety,” he said.
The commissioner said parents and caregivers of young children should plan to reach out to their pediatrician or family doctor to get the child vaccinated when the time comes.
