BERLIN — You can add Berlin’s new two-tiered sewer rate structure to the long list of things for which COVID-19 can plausibly be blamed.
Because toilets don’t flush themselves and flushing toilets are what generate revenue to operate the utility Berlin has used to attract development to strategic corners of the community through the years.
Enter COVID-19, which highlighted a problem Interim Town Administrator Tom Badowski first flagged more than two years ago. Since that time, Badowski has been persistently nudging the Public Works Board to consider abandoning a consumption-based rate structure in favor of one more akin to the town’s water rate. That rate is partially, but not exclusively, based on usage — an acknowledgment that the amount of water used can fluctuate in a way that the fixed costs for running the system never do.
The pandemic proved Badowski’s point in a hard-to-ignore way.
Sewer use tanked over the past several months, because while some of Berlin’s 350-plus sewer customers — like those who live in the Partridge Farms development — own single family homes, most are among the businesses hit hardest by the pandemic. Some, including Comfort Inn, are among the town’s highest volume customers and Badowski said the initially shuttered service sector was largely to blame for monthly sewer consumption running substantially below last year’s levels.
The amount of wastewater Berlin sent to the treatment facility in neighboring Montpelier was off by 30% in April, 31% in May, 42% in June, 32% in July and 28% last month.
“It’s been trickling in,” he said of a rebound he attributed to the gradual reopening of Vermont’s economy.
Restrictions have eased on restaurants, though employees are still the only ones using the restrooms at drive-through establishments like McDonald’s and Burger King. Lodging establishment, like Comfort Inn, are again able to operate at full capacity and some offices have welcomed employees back, while many others continue to work remotely.
Badowski is hoping that slow, but steady rebound will continue, though the next batch of sewer bills will reflect a just-adopted rate structure that doesn’t rely so heavily on it.
On Monday, members of the Public Works Board unanimously adopted a budget that creates one rate for the system’s $394,175 in fixed costs and another for the $286,679 in “variable” expenses. The latter costs, which include treatment expenses, chemicals and propane, will be funded through the consumption-based component of the rate structure. The balance of what amounts to a $691,000 operation will be raised by a fixed annual fee that will be paid in equal quarterly installments.
“We need to be able to cover our fixed costs regardless of the (sewer) flow,”Badowski said.
Those costs include things like the first-year payment on the soon-to-be-completed sewer line extension on Paine Turnpike North. That $54,000 payment will need to be made regardless of how much revenue the use-based fee generates. The same is true of the system’s other predictably carrying costs.
Badowski said the budget the board approved Monday night will translate to a 4% increase in sewer bills that should be in the mail by the end of October, with the first quarterly installment due in November.
Badowski said those bills will look different, based on the board-approved rate change. The format will be similar to the one used for water bills, though most of the town’s sewer customers don’t use both municipal utilities.
