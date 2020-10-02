BARRE — Dave Nelson’s plans to construct a mammoth deck outside his Maple Avenue pub cleared a key regulatory hurdle Thursday night and the man who bought, renovated and reopened Jack’s Backyard as Mulligan’s Irish Pub in 2005 is looking to make the establishment a bit more pandemic-proof.
From Jack’s Backyard to Dave’s Big Deck?
That’s the plan, according to Nelson, who got the green light for the mother of all “deck expansions” from a receptive Development Review Board during its monthly meeting Thursday.
On a night when the board denied a Smith Street resident’s request to construct a too-tall fence, members approved Nelson’s plan to invest $75,000 into a covered deck that will dwarf the one that exists at Mulligan’s will easily triple the pub’s seating capacity.
Nelson said COVID-19 was part of his calculation.
“We’re ready to expand and, certainly, with COVID and the times that are changing, outside seating is critical,” he said.
It won’t be a year-round solution, but Nelson said the 1,200 square feet of new deck will be several steps up — both literally and figuratively — from the portion of his parking lot he blocked off with Jersey barriers to create extra outdoor seating this summer.
The existing deck at Mulligan’s is only 300 square feet and the extra outdoor space was crucial when indoor seating at restaurants was limited to first 25% and then 50% of capacity.
“Every restaurant right now is trying to capitalize on what they can for outside seating,” Nelson said.
That includes the Langdon Street location he operated as McGillicuddy’s Irish Pub from 1996 until 2017 when he sold the establishment to the owners of the Langdon Street Tavern.
Officials in Montpelier have closed off a portion of Langdon Street to accommodate the tavern, but Nelson said he hasn’t needed that kind of help in Barre, where he owns the building and the parking area and has been able to make things work by repurposing a portion of his property.
Now that winter is coming, Nelson said it is time to upgrade the outdoor — an investment he expects will pay off no matter where the pandemic stands when spring rolls around.
Nelson owns two Chittenden County establishments — McGillicuddy’s on the Green in Colchester and McGillicuddy’s Five Corners in Essex — with decks bigger than the one he’s about to start building in Barre.
“Even before COVID they were always full over the summer,” he said. “When the weather’s nice people like to be outdoors.”
With the weather about to turn, Nelson said, it is time to upgrade the outdoor seating space at Mulligan’s by removing the Jersey barriers and constructing a landscaped deck that will include a replacement for the compliant ramp he’ll have to remove.
Though there isn’t really a rush, Nelson hopes work will begin on the deck next month and will be wrapped up before St. Patrick’s Day.
“I want it to be ready for next spring,” he said, predicting the spacious deck will be a well-used amenity for the pub’s patrons and a nice addition to the neighborhood.
The review board agreed, granting Nelson the permit he requested while denying Douglas Bergeron’s application to build an eight-foot privacy fence around his Smith Street home. Local regulations limit fence height to six-and-a-half feet.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
