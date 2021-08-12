Masks will be required on two more Vermont college campuses this fall.
Castleton University and Norwich University both announced Wednesday that masks would be required indoors.
The decision comes as positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the state due to the highly transmissible Delta variant.
On Thursday, the state reported 114 new cases of COVID, including 25 hospitalizations. Rutland County has recorded 51 new cases in the last 14 days. Washington County has recorded 103 new cases over the same period.
Beginning Friday, all Castleton faculty, staff, students and visitors to the campus will be required to wear masks when indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
“The latest research on the Delta variant shows that even a high vaccination level is probably not enough, by itself, to prevent significant infections on college campuses,” CU school officials said. “As such, each of us donning a mask embodies the Castleton Way because it strengthens our ability to hold in-person classes and activities, and it protects our friends who may be immunocompromised or have unvaccinated children at home.”
Castleton officials instruct people to wear masks on campus when in shared or public spaces, riding in university vehicles with others or if they are sick or experiencing symptoms.
Masks may be removed when outdoors, eating or drinking, or alone in private spaces such as a dorm room or office. Students in shared dorm rooms may also remove masks as long as no one is experiencing symptoms.
On Wednesday, Norwich President Mark Anarumo issued similar guidance, adding that the school remains committed to in-person instruction and activities.
“As we test students during reception we will gain a clearer picture of the status of our campus, and will adjust all policies accordingly,” he stated.
Castleton and Norwich follow other Vermont colleges, including the the Community College of Vermont, the University of Vermont and St. Michael's College in instituting mask mandates.
Earlier this month, the Vermont State College System announced it would be requiring all students enrolled at its three residential schools — CU, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College — to be fully vaccinated when they return to campus this fall. Students will be able to file for religious or medical exemptions.
CCV, which has a nonresidential student population, currently has no plans to require vaccinations for students or faculty.
