MONTPELIER — Local leaders view Montpelier as a place to go, but they are beginning to worry those attracted to the Capital City might not have enough places to go when they get there.
Public restrooms are among the under-the-radar casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic, and while the city added two portable facilities early on the gradual reopening of Vermont’s economy has prompted one city councilor to wonder whether they are still adequate.
The issue briefly surfaced last week, when Councilor Dan Richardson suggested a broader discussion of public restrooms be placed on an upcoming council agenda.
“It’s not just an issue for the homeless population, I think it’s an issue for any visitors to the city,” Richardson said. “We used to be able to rely on a network of public and private spaces that we can’t rely upon anymore.”
Richardson didn’t propose a solution, but said the issue warranted a public conversation in a community eager to do what it can to bolster the local economy.
“We want to make sure our city is welcoming to people who want to come and spend their hard-earned money and increase our revenue as a city,” Richardson said, suggesting restrooms are a necessary part of that equation.
A couple of Porta-Johns — one behind City Hall and the other behind the Montpelier Senior Activity Center — was one thing when people were sticking closer to home, but that increasingly isn’t the case and finding a restroom isn’t nearly as easy as it once was.
Take City Hall. The Main Street building was once a weekday option for those who needed a restroom. However, the Main Street building only recently opened but only recently to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Similarly, Kellogg-Hubbard Library also recently introduced a scaled back schedule. It is open Wednesdays from 2 to 7 p.m and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Neither of the two buildings is currently open on Mondays and with the state office complex still closed, most banks and some businesses operating by appointment only and others rethinking restroom availability in an effort to protect their employees, options are limited.
Even when City Hall is open, it has developed a plan that restricts general public use of first floor restrooms, directing visitors to facilities located in the basement. The theory is that first floor restrooms are to be used exclusively by city staff as a safety precaution.
Richardson said that could create a capacity problem and wants to at least talk about possible solutions. Some, he said, could come at a cost and he briefly wondered whether federal funding designed to help cover pandemic-related expenses could be tapped to address the city’s possible response to the reduction in public restrooms.
Mayor Anne Watson agreed the subject was worthy of the council’s attention and should be added to the agenda for an upcoming meeting.
Though the council will meet briefly tonight to set the tax rate for the just-started fiscal year, it’s next regularly scheduled session will be Aug. 12.
