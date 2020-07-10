MONTPELIER — A series of mysterious water main breaks, including one that turned the eastbound lane of the Barre-Montpelier Road into a river early Thursday evening, have triggered localized “boil water” notices and challenged a furlough-depleted public works crew.
Perhaps the worst of the three breaks occurred on Sherwood Drive — where water from a burst 6-inch line was rushing down the base of the hill and spilling onto the Barre-Montpelier Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The city crew found the leak two hours later, and by then had learned of similar breaks on Liberty Street and Colonial Drive.
“It’s a mystery,” Public Works Director Donna Barlow-Casey said Friday morning, after helping hand-deliver nearly 150 precautionary boil water notices to homes and business — some in neighboring Berlin — affected by the water main break on Sherwood Drive.
Make that “breaks.”
Barlow-Casey said the crew actually repaired the initial break and was readying to head home at about 3:30 a.m. when the line “blew again.”
Exhausted from working what turned into a 20-hour shift, Barlow-Casey said, the crew turned off the water, went home to get some sleep and returned late Friday morning to complete additional repairs.
Barlow-Casey said it was unclear how many customers were completely without water and for how long, but those in the vicinity have been advised to boil water before drinking it until the city obtains the test results needed to lift the order.
Homes on a 425-foot stretch of Sherwood Drive — between 103 and 174 Sherwood — drive are affected by the notice, as is an area that stretches into Berlin and includes businesses along the Barre-Montpelier Road past Price Chopper.
That made business tricky for some restaurants, including the local McDonalds. An employee there confirmed Friday the fast food restaurant received a notice and had purchased bottled soda and ice that it was using to fill customer orders until the water is cleared for use.
All Montpelier water customers along the Barre-Montpelier Road corridor east of Sherwood drive were included in the targeted boil-water notice.
At least some of those customers were without water from most, if not all, of the day Friday, though the second round of repairs were expected to be complete and water to all customers restored by the end of the day.
Barlow-Casey’s department is short-staffed because of pandemic-related furloughs, and she said a private contractor — Hebert Excavation — was called in to assist with repairs on Friday.
The contractor was asked to find and repair the break on Liberty Street, which affected an area of that residential street between College and Hubbard streets, as well as nearby Marvin, Fuller and Bingham streets. That work was nearing completion by mid-afternoon Friday.
The Colonial Drive break appeared to be the least severe.
Barlow-Casey said local officials ruled out the need to issue a city-wide boil-water notice given the localized nature of the three breaks.
While the water in affected areas is suitable for hand washing, it might not be safe for consumption and could pose a significant health risk — particularly for infants, the elderly and those with severely compromised immune systems.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food until the notices are lifted.
Because of state testing protocols, Barlow-Casey predicted the advisories will likely remain in affect for those in affected areas through the weekend.
A notice will be posted on the city’s website — www.montpelier-vt.org/946/Water-Notices — once the sample water quality tests are completed and the city is able to confirm the there is no contamination in the drinking water system.
Barlow-Casey said there is no obvious explanation for the burst water mains in distinctly separate sections of the city’s water system, but noted one theory floated as a possibility involves a mix of Mother Nature and COVID-19. With more people home as a result of the pandemic the possibility their combined attempts to beat the heat led to a surge in water usage that stressed the system to the breaking point in vulnerable locations.
“Or maybe we’re cursed,” said Barlow-Casey, who said the department is monitoring another potential trouble spot near Cody Chevrolet.
