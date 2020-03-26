MONTPELIER -- Residents in the Capital City will take part in a “Community Porch Sing” on Saturday.
According to prepared statement, the event being promoted by Montpelier Alive will take place at 8 p.m. It’s inspired by similar events that have taken place around the world organized by people being told to stay home during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Residents are invited to open their window or front door or stand out on their porch and safely join their neighbors in song.
Montpelier Alive will pick three songs to sing. More information will be posted at www.facebook.com/montpelieralive
