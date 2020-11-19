MONTPELIER – Good Samaritan Haven found another way and Another Way couldn’t be happier because its safety-related decision to abort plans to serve as a day-time drop-in center for homeless residents won’t prevent the opening of an emergency overnight shelter in the basement of a local church this weekend.
That wasn’t at all clear earlier in the week when Another Way reluctantly withdrew its offer to partner in the project and Rick DeAngelis, executive director of Good Samaritan Haven, feared that would doom his plans to open the emergency shelter at Christ Church.
It might have, but it didn’t, according to DeAngelis, who said Thursday the on-again, off-again opening of a shelter is suddenly on again.
DeAngelis said Rep. Mary Hooper, D-Montpelier, gets some of the credit as does the state Department of Children and Families. The department initially pinned funding for the overnight shelter to a demonstrated ability to provide a day-time option for those who use it.
Enter Another Way, which was poised to open its Barre Street center to fulfill that obligation before Executive Director Ken Russell said, the pandemic prompted the organization to “put on the brakes.”
Citing the “unexpected intensity of the surge of the virus” in Washington County, Another Way’s “less than optimal physical set up” and concerns about testing Russell decided Wednesday Another Way would stick to serving the psychiatric survivor community remotely at this time.
Russell wished Good Samaritan Haven well and expressed hope DeAngelis could find a way to deliver the service that was the subject of extensive discussions.
“We hope that Good Samaritan Haven is able to overcome the obstacles that have complicated their provision of an overnight shelter at Christ Church,” he said Wednesday suggesting another partner might emerge, or the state could relax a requirement that tied funding for staffing the overnight shelter to the provision of a day-time option.
On Thursday, Russell, a long-time advocate for the homeless and a member of the Montpelier Homelessness Task Force, welcomed word the state had modified its position.
“I’m happy that flexibility was found,” he said. “I’m happy that folks are problem-solving this.”
So is DeAngelis, who had all but written off plans for the satellite shelter before Hooper asked how she could help and he pitched a modified proposal to the state.
The location of the proposed shelter was the same and so were the hours. The key differences were, it no longer promises the day-time option it can’t deliver, plans to operate all winter long have been dropped in favor of opening with the goal of finding alternate housing for those who use it by the end of the year.
DeAngelis said that isn’t a hard target, but it’s the one he is aiming for and will allow the shelter to open this weekend.
Delayed a week because of COVID-19 and almost derailed because of Another Way’s concerns about the spreading virus, the opening will address the immediate need of those who haven’t secured housing, while buying the staff at Good Samaritan Haven time to assist in that regard.
DeAngelis said that could take days and in some cases weeks as Good Samaritan Haven attempts to help shelter users find other housing arrangements. Some, he said, may qualify for state-subsidized motel rooms, while others could require more assistance.
Though it isn’t what DeAngelis initially had in mind he isn’t complaining.
“It feels like the right thing to do,” he said. “There were going to be people who had nowhere to go when we got into the really cold weather and now we have time to get them the help they need.”
The shelter was scheduled to open earlier this week, but a case of COVID-19 left Good Samaritan Haven shorthanded when seven staff members had to quarantine after one of them tested positive for the virus earlier this month. DeAngelis said all staff have now cleared quarantine, a training is set for Saturday and the emergency shelter will open at Christ Church on Sunday.
