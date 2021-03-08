MONTPELIER — Multiple cases of COVID-19 at two Capital City schools triggered an administrative decision to shift to an all-remote learning format at one of them, while prompting a more surgical response at the other.
“We learned today of multiple positive cases within our communities at Montpelier High School and Main Street Middle School,” Superintendent Libby Bonesteel said in a Sunday evening robocall to parents, students, faculty and staff of the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District.
“We are clearly not out of the woods yet with COVID-19,” she added.
Contacted Monday morning, Bonesteel provided more information about the latest cases and the district’s planned response.
According to Bonesteel, a total of six cases were called to the district’s attention Sunday afternoon — two at the middle school and four at the high school — prompting her to contact the Vermont Department of Health and quickly craft the statement she shared with the school community.
Most students and staff returned to Main Street Middle School on Monday morning, while one “team” of students there was quarantined in response to the two positive cases the district learned about Sunday afternoon.
Bonesteel confirmed there are another four positive cases she is aware of at Montpelier High School.
By the time the robocall was made, MSMS Principal Katie Barea had already sent an email notifying parents of the students in the team affected by the two positive cases.
Bonesteel said the plan is for that team to learn remotely at least through the end of this week. Assuming they display no symptoms between now and then, staff and students can be tested on Friday, she said. Absent any additional cases, the team will return to in-person instruction next Monday.
Bonesteel said the situation at Montpelier High School is “still fluid,” the school has shifted to a completely virtual instructional format at least through Wednesday.
Staff members and parents of students who are considered close contacts of the four individuals who tested positive were notified by the district by 7 p.m. Sunday. Parents who did not receive such a notification were advised their children were not considered to be close contacts while in school.
Bonesteel hasn’t ruled out in-person instruction resuming at the high school on Thursday or Friday, but indicated there are staffing issues that must be worked out before she is comfortable making that call. She said she did not expect to make that determination on Monday.
The pre-K-12 district’s two other schools — Union Elementary School and Roxbury Village School — were not affected by the latest confirmed COVID cases.
Those cases were all detected in the wake of the 11-day winter recess that began after school was dismissed on Feb. 19 and ran through Town Meeting Day last week. Students were back in school last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Even as teachers and school staff around the state begin to be vaccinated, Bonesteel said the fresh cases underscore the need to “pull together,” remain vigilant, and stay safe.
“Please continue to abide by all the health measures set for the by the Vermont Department of Health,” she said.
Though there have been a couple of confirmed cases involving individuals at Montpelier High School who were in school when they were believed to be infections and two more at Roxbury Village School, the latest pandemic-related disruption is the most significant since late last October when Union Elementary School shifted to virtual learning for week after four students tested positive for COVID-19. Those cases were quickly linked to a broader outbreak tied to the Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center.
