MONTPELIER — Pleased by this week’s pandemic-driven pivot to remote learning and assured there is no need to overreact to financial uncertainties that may pose problems down the road, the School Board welcomed three new administrators and filled its only vacancy during Wednesday night’s virtual meeting.
Though board members yearned for a return to face-to-face meetings the video conference format had its advantages Wednesday night. For starters it saved School Directors Ryan Zajac and Gerri Huck a round-trip from Roxbury. It also allowed Bill Deiss to bounce from the Zoom board meeting in the district where he’ll replace Mary Lundeen as director of student supports on July 1 to the one in the district where he is currently employed as director of special services at U-32 Middle and High School.
Deiss’ double-dip was one-upped by two other incoming administrators.
Beth Kellogg, who grew up in Barre and will replace Ben Brownell as principal of Roxbury Village School on July 1, attended the meeting from Maine, where she has been teaching for 15 years and recently completed a principal internship. Meanwhile, Katie Barea who will soon slide into the principal’s chair Pam Arnold has ably occupied at Main Street Middle School for the past 14 years, beamed into the meeting from Brazil.
Barea, who lived in Montpelier when she was teaching first- and second-graders in Danville seven years ago, has spent the past four years teaching in Brazil at The American School of Brasilia.
“I’m really excited to be coming home,” Barea told board members who said they were really looking forward to meeting all of their new administrators in person.
For now that isn’t an option and not just because Kellogg is working in a different state and Barea is working in a different country. Deiss works at U-32 in East Montpelier and until restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 crisis are lifted he wont’ be meeting face-to-face with his soon-to-be-employers.
School directors, who unanimously appointed Emma Bay-Hansen to fill the board’s only vacant seat through next March, received a couple of COVID-19-related briefings.
The first of those briefings came from Michael Berry, director of the curriculum and technology, who outlined the work leading up to Monday’s shift to new learning in a shuttered school district that serves students in Montpelier and rural Roxbury.
Berry said the district’s 77-page “continuation of learning plan” was submitted and approved by the state Agency of Education without any suggested adjustments. That, he said, was a rarity based on conversations with his counterparts in other districts.
School Director Jill Remick said the planning was evident in the execution. As a parent, she said she was appreciative as a board member she was beyond “impressed.”
“I just am so blown away … by what you have done here,” she said. “It’s really remarkable in several ways and, frankly, on the receiving end, I feel like it went very smoothly.
“Talking with other families and friends who are teachers that is not the case across the state and they’re still this week kind of building it out,” Remick added.
Chairman Jim Murphy echoed those accolades as did School Director Bridget Asay, who praised the effort that went into what she characterized as “an impossible task.”
Berry said he was comfortable with the plan and confident it will need to be adjusted to address issues that surface to meet the varied needs of students over the next eight weeks.
On the fiscal front, Business Manager Grant Geisler, acknowledged a pandemic-fueled projection that the sate education fund will end the year with a $90 million shortfall, but said that isn’t an immediate concern for the Montpelier-Roxbury district.
“We’re in good shape,” Geisler said, suggesting he expects that is true of the fiscal year that will end on June 30, as well as the one that will start on July 1.
In the short term, Geisler said the board has a fund balance, isn’t incurring any huge expenses and is actually expecting savings in areas ranging from spring sports and field trips to money that is typically spent on substitute teachers.
Geisler said special education reimbursement is a worry, but with only one-quarter left in the fiscal year it wasn’t a major concern and wasn’t ready to recommend the board deviate from the budget voters approved last month.
“Right now there’s no reason for us to take dramatic action,” he said.
Superintendent Libby Bonesteel echoed what she described as a “wait and see” approach.
Geisler said the impacts associated with a depleted education fund will bear watching during the fiscal year that starts July 1 and the answers to questions about how school districts can spend federal stimulus money they are now slated to receive will be another important consideration.
Geisler told board members their two-town, four-school district was better positioned than many of its counterparts to weather a financial storm if there is one.
“There are a lot of districts that are going to be struggling a lot worse than us,” he said.
For the moment Geisler said his biggest concern isn’t the fiscal year that’s about to end, or the one that will start in July, it’s the one for which board members will begin building a budget later this year and present to voters next March.
Geisler predicted there will likely be significant pressure to limit school spending during the next round of budget deliberations. School boards around the state should expect to be asked to “tap the brakes” on spending when preparing a budget for the fiscal year that will start a year from July.
