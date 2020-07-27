MONTPELIER — All in, or all out? That, give or take, is the question parents in the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District are being asked to answer with respect to the education of their K-8 children during a fast-approaching school year.
In a survey that was sent out late last week, Superintendent Libby Bonesteel put parents on the clock – giving them until Aug. 3 to decide whether they want their children to return to the classroom full-time – all in – or would prefer to commit exclusively to a “virtual academy’ that is now being developed as a remote learning option – all out.
Some are struggling with that question, but it is one Bonesteel needs to answer quickly as the district prepares its two-track solution to the complex problem posed by the COVID-19 crisis.
Several other central Vermont school districts – Barre’s included – have proposed meeting the needs of most of their students through a mix of in-person instruction and distance learning. Those reopening plans would entail the vast majority of students spending at least some time in the classroom and the rest learning remotely.
Bonesteel and her administrative team opted not to go that route in favor of what all concede is an evolving plan that promises predictability and consistency unless and until something changes.
Parents uncomfortable sending their children to school wouldn’t have to.
After wrestling with the question, Bonesteel and her team have agreed to open the virtual academy to all K-8 students who want – and in some cases need – that option.
They are also preparing to welcome other students back to school five days a week – catering to the needs of working parents and parents worried that remote learning won’t be better in September than it was in mid-March when the COVID crisis hit and in-person instruction abruptly ended.
Bonesteel is convinced it will be and working to ensure she’s right. She isn’t urging parents to pick one option over the other, but she does need them to choose and be willing to live with their selection.
In order to allocate staff – some who will be dedicated exclusively to the virtual academy that will be run by Mike Berry, the district’s director of curriculum and technology – Bonesteel needs to know how many students will physically be returning to school and how many will be learning from home.
Once Bonesteel knows what the survey says, she’ll begin assigning teachers and staff to the virtual academy, with an eye toward accommodating those employees who, for a variety of reasons, have expressed apprehension about returning to the classroom.
The desires of those at-risk employees would be prioritized, with as many as possible slotted to work under Berry in the virtual academy. The balance will be assigned in teams of two or three to classrooms where wearing face coverings will be mandatory, social distancing guidelines will be observed, and outdoor educational opportunities exploited to the extent possible.
“We’re trying to mitigate risk as much as humanly possible,” Bonesteel said of a plan that will sideline the district’s gymnasiums and cafeterias – at least for their intended purposes – and limit student movement within the buildings.
With the exception of bathroom breaks or trips outside, students and staff at Union Elementary and Roxbury Village School won’t stray much from their assigned classrooms, and if a teacher is sick, their “pod” partner will fill in for them.
There will be some limited staff movement at Main Street Middle School, but students will largely stay put as a risk mitigation strategy.
The buildings will be off-limits to those who don’t need to be there and unless something radically changes students who enroll in the virtual academy won’t be allowed to change their minds later in the school year. The reverse is also true, though students unable to abide by the mask mandate could forfeit the opportunity for in-person instruction and be taught remotely instead.
Bonesteel has promised a more structured and rigorous virtual experience than occurred to close out the school year in the spring and said teachers who receive those assignments will receive extensive training in advance and will be leaned on as leaders if a shift back to an entirely remote format is required at any point in the school year.
The survey is available at online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdZ2Y_vh8fHED0tV0pXN6mnf1SnQztp9epqe7q28_7OmohlGw/viewform. Children of parents who don’t fill it out will assumed to be attending in-person instruction begins.
The in-person schedule for students attending Montpelier High School is expected to be finalized and circulated on Friday. Due to space constraints, it will likely require students to attend classes some days and not others and will rely on the Vermont Virtual Learning Cooperative.
