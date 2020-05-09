MONTPELIER — Amid lingering uncertainty involving the trickle down effects a pandemic-depleted education fund could have on Vermont school districts, Superintendent Libby Bonesteel served the School Board some virtual food for thought Wednesday night.
It was less of a plan than a menu of possibilities, but Bonesteel flagged more than $300,000 in budget reductions that could be achieved without eliminating any existing staff in a school district that serves pre-K-12 students in Montpelier and Roxbury.
“I’m just putting some things on the plate for you all to chew on,” Bonesteel told board members.
The list of potential budget reductions includes opting not to fill a third grade teaching position that will open up do to a recent resignation.
Bonesteel said leaving the position vacant would save roughly $97,000 without materially affecting the education students receive.
“It doesn’t necessarily hurt kids in any way other than (there would be) a few more kids in the classroom,” she said, noting she sought to identify possible reductions that “don’t hurt people specifically.”
The rest of the budget adjustments provided for the board’s consideration all comfortably passed that test.
Bonesteel said roughly $100,000 in capital projects — including a planned upgrade to the auditorium at Union Elementary School — could be deferred, while other safety-related improvements are made. She also said the board could save roughly $48,000 by opting not to fill two part-time custodial positions that are in the budget for the coming fiscal year.
Bonesteel said one is a half-time custodial position at Roxbury Village School that would save an estimated $28,000, while the other is a $20,000 part-time position proposed to provide the community with cost-free access to the school buildings on weekends.
Neither is mission critical and Bonesteel said the Roxbury position has been difficult to fill and the existing custodial staff were handling maintenance of that building and that practice could continue.
Although the board budgeted $60,000 for field trips, Bonesteel said it is far from clear whether field trips will be allowed, or advisable, depending on how the COVID-19 crisis plays out.
Chairman Jim Murphy described the list of possible budget reductions as “prudent” — a sentiment echoed by School Director Jill Remick even as School Director Bridget Asay said she feared they might be necessary.
“I think we’re all concerned because of the deficit in the ed(ucation) fund and how that gap is going to be made up,” Asay said.
Though she stopped short of endorsing the list of cuts, Asay said it was responsible for the board to preserve flexibility with respect to the budget voters approved on Town Meeting Day because it could be compelled to make cuts in order to avoid what lawmakers are projecting could be an average 22-cent increase in the education tax.
Absent additional revenue that hasn’t yet been identified that’s the rate hike that would be needed to finance budgets approved by voters in March and to replenish the education fund due to a projected revenue shortfall associated with COVID-19.
“It’s clear from the numbers (the revenue gap in the education fund) can’t be filled by raising property taxes because the increase would be too staggering,” Asay said.
Still, board members wanted time to ponder the list of possible cuts — particularly the teaching position some suggested might be needed if remote learning continues into the next school year.
Bonesteel said that is one of many possibilities. Though Education Secretary Dan French is expected to provide some clarity with respect to high school graduations today, Bonesteel said it’s still “wait and see” with respect to what will happen in the fall.
Bonesteel said French has repeatedly indicated: “… school will not resume to normal until a vaccine is ready,” without elaborating on what that may mean. She said additional guidance — “sooner rather than later” — would be helpful for planning purposes.
“We’re kind of flying blind right now,” she said, noting summer programming for students remains up in the air.
As Vermont’s economy slowly reopens requests to start summer programming — perhaps as early as June 1 – have started coming in and Bonesteel noted providing child care could be funded through the
Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Financially, Bonesteel the district is in reasonably good shape. It has a healthy fund balance and has actually saved money since in-person instruction ended and “crisis mode learning” began in mid-March. The fiscal year that will end June 30 won’t be a problem, but depending on how lawmakers solve the education fund problem Bonesteel said she wanted the board to be ready to react if cuts are mandated or typically reliable funding sources are reduced.
