MONTPELIER — The Class of 2020 wants to take the challenges of the last few months and turn them into strength.
Montpelier High School couldn’t hold a traditional graduation because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the school uploaded a video that included speeches, a slideshow of the class and seniors getting their diplomas, which was prerecorded.
Juna Nagle, class president, said, “After many years together, we’re finally being released from the safety of our small, close-knit Montpelier community into the world beyond. I would be dishonest if I didn’t say that I’m scared. The bigger world is full of uncertainty and injustice. How could’ve Montpelier High School prepared me for what lies ahead?”
Nagle said she’d remember the fall harvest celebrations and something principal Renee DeVore would say at the end of assemblies which went, “Take care of yourself, take care of each other, take care of this place.”
She said this motto is more important than students give it credit for, especially now.
“We must take care of ourselves and others in the world. And I believe that our country needs to have conversations about what it means to take care of each other right now.”
She brought up George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor — three people of color recently killed by white people — with Floyd and Taylor being killed by police. Nagle said their killings are just the tip of the iceberg for the systemic racism black people face in this country.
She said hers and her fellow classmates’ voices are needed now more than ever. Nagle urged classmates to use their education and voice to fight for what is right and just.
Senior Isaak Donahue played on the basketball team and remembered losing to Fair Haven 53-52 in the Division II championship game in early March.
“I thought at the time this loss wasn’t going to define us. This season, our team. We had a hell of a run and held our heads up high despite a devastating loss. I was ready to put it behind me, shave my playoff beard and was excited for the rest of our senior year. Prom, baseball season, letting senioritis finally take over, a real graduation ceremony, college acceptance, an epic senior prank and being able to experience it all with my friends I’ve had for 13 years,” Donahue said.
But he said all of that came crashing down three weeks later. He said preseason baseball was supposed to start the day school was canceled. He said no one expected that their world would change before their eyes and they would never return to finish their senior year.
While he wishes things were different, that his team won the game and that the class could be together now to celebrate graduating, he wondered if they were given this challenge for a reason.
“After all, we’re the generation born right after the tragedy of 9/11. The generation who has been at war our entire lives. The generation who has changed how we all communicate. So maybe it’s up to us now. Maybe our class needs to take these losses and drastic disappointments and create a new, better world community. To learn from the mistakes of our predecessors and imagine a world without war, school shootings and injustice. Because you know Montpelier High School Class of 2020, I know that we are the generation that can change this messed up world,” he said.
Libby Bonesteel, superintendent of Montpelier-Roxbury Public School District, said graduation is her favorite time of year. But Bonesteel said it was hard to come up with a speech this year.
“What do you say to a senior class unlike any other senior class ever in the history of MHS? When it came down to writing, one thing came to mind: Thank you, seniors. Thank you for going through this spring with your chin up and a determined mind ready. Thank you for your four years with us that ended four months too short. Thank you for representing this place so well,” she said.
U.S. history teacher Jerry Tillotson was the guest speaker for the event. Tillotson said the Class of 2020 has been through a lot since the schools shut down. And he said the recent events, including the protests against Floyd’s killing have shown “we have much more than a virus to worry about.”
He said this class is leaving at an extraordinary time. Tillotson noted history will devote significance to the last few months.
“One day, your children will ask what did you during the pandemic? Your grandchildren may interview you as part of an oral history project. You will see that being COVID-19 grads has made you celebrities,” he said.
