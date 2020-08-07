MONTPELIER — The superintendent of the Montpelier-Roxbury Public School District says it will likely operate its hybrid model for the entire school year.
The school district held a virtual town hall Thursday to discuss plans for reopening with over 100 people in attendance.
A survey had been circulated to determine how many students plan to return to the traditional classroom when school opens next month and how many want to enroll in one of two remote learning options the district will offer. Superintendent Libby Bonesteel said the majority of 70 families who responded said they wanted their kids to have in-person instruction.
Bonesteel also addressed multiple questions raised by parents who filled out the survey.
The superintendent said she spent Thursday speaking with staff who are at higher risk for the novel coronavirus.
“We are dedicated and determined as a leadership team to protect all of our staff and mitigate risk as much as possible. There are staff who are very nervous to come in and so we’re going to work to accommodate them,” she said. “We’re also dedicated to providing high levels of learning for all of our students in person. So sometimes those two things are in conflict, but we think that we can work it out with what options are available. We’re being very creative with our teachers’ union.”
Bonesteel said the school district will be using its hybrid model until a vaccine is available. Because the state has been handling the novel coronavirus pandemic so well, she said the vaccine might not be available in the community for another year.
There will be a worldwide demand for the vaccine and she said the vaccines being developed now require two doses taken a month apart.
“I am ready to shift (to regular in-person teaching) if we need to. However, I believe that we are in this situation for at least one full school year,” Bonesteel said.
The superintendent said school officials have not decided yet if there will be hot lunches served to students. She said they may end up getting cold lunches. She said students will either eat in their classrooms or outside and lunches will be delivered for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. High School students will grab brown bag lunches for themselves.
The Montpelier schools have a strong community and maintaining that with students being taught both virtually and in person is difficult. Bonesteel said school officials haven’t figured that part out yet because they’ve been dealing with the other issues raised by teaching during a pandemic.
“I don’t want to disregard it in any way. I think it’s an excellent question and one that I think all of us administrators need to put on a Post-it on our desk so we don’t let go of. Because we do have a strong school community and we want to keep that going,” she said.
When it comes to masks, Bonesteel said everyone will be required to wear one at school except for those who have a medical need or can’t keep the mask out of their mouth. The superintendent said parents need to get their kids comfortable wearing masks because besides physical distancing, it’s the best way to contain the virus.
“We’re not playing around with the face masks. So if a student absolutely refuses to wear a face mask they will be automatically enrolled in the virtual academy. We will let parents know, we will give students an opportunity to get that mask on, but that’s not something that we’re going to argue or fight or play games with,” Bonesteel said.
She said parents have asked how they can help and getting students used to wearing a mask like they wear pants will be big help.
