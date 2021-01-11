MONTPELIER – Three incumbent city councilors stood on the steps of City Hall late Monday morning to confirm they’ll be running again on Town Meeting Day.
Perhaps it will be warmer then, but freezing temperatures didn’t stop Councilors Lauren Hierl, Jack McCullough and Dan Richardson from hosting a brief news conference in front of the building where the council hasn’t met in person since last March.
When it comes to municipal meetings, and pretty much everything else, COVID-19 has been a massive disruptor, but Hierl, McCullough, and Richardson — all masked — said Monday the pandemic has been a test of local leadership, and they’ve all earned good grades, as well as each others’ votes.
Though prospective candidates for local office have until Jan. 21 to file the requisite paperwork, Hierl is currently the only announced candidate in District 1, and the same is true of McCullough in District 2 and Richardson and District 3.
Competition or no, the three incumbents cite the council’s “prompt and effective response” to the COVID-19 crisis as a major accomplishment, though all say they yearn for the day they can focus on the issues that prompted them to seek seats on the council in the first place.
For Hierl that was two years ago – the same 2019 election that saw McCullough win his first two-year term nearly a year after being appointed to fill the District 2 vacancy created when Anne Watson was elected mayor in 2018. Both Hierl and McCullough ran unopposed.
Richardson hasn’t run at all, but he is about to.
Appointed to fill a District 3 vacancy a year ago, Richardson was just getting acclimated to the council when COVID hit and nine dizzying months later he is readying to run for his first two-year term.
Hierl, executive director of the environmental advocacy group Vermont Conservation Voters (and a regular contributor to this newspaper’s Weekly Planet column), is newest to Montpelier. She settled in the Capital City in 2012 and, in addition to serving on the council, is a member of the city’s Social & Economic Justice Advisory Committee and the Montpelier Energy Committee.
Hierl said the decision to hold a joint news conference wasn’t an accident, but rather a reflection of what she views as good government.
“We don’t always agree on everything, but we are eager to hear from people and willing to change our minds,” she said.
Hierl said last week’s riot in Washington, D.C., only underscored the point.
“It made me appreciate anew the importance and value of honest, transparent government that listens to people and is serving the public interest,” she said.
Hierl didn’t get any argument from McCullough or Richardson. Both lawyers – Richardson in private practice and McCullough an attorney with Vermont Legal Aid – said they have enjoyed serving on a council that has dealt effectively with the daunting challenges associated with COVID-19. That work, they said, is far from finished.
“We have real hurdles facing us financially,” Richardson said. “With the downturn in the economy that’s expected, there’s going to be real economic pain to individuals and the city has a role to play in that.”
McCullough agreed, noting the council is two public hearings away from adopting a balanced budget, that cuts spending, saves jobs and limits the tax increase to less than 1%. That, he noted, comes on the heels of a year spent managing the financial crisis created when COVID hit and responding to the needs of local businesses by making emergency adjustments to local ordinances.
McCullough, who moved to Montpelier in 1983 and is chairman of the local Board of Civil Authority, said that’s why he loves where he lives.
“Montpelier is the best place in all of Vermont to live, and I’m enjoying working with the rest of the City Council to keep it that way,” he said.
A long-time housing advocate, McCullough said Montpelier could use more affordable housing and hailed the creation of apartments in the French Block on Main Street, as well as the Taylor Street apartments that are part of the Transit Center project.
“We need more affordable housing and I want to work to make that happen,” McCullough said.
Richardson, the former chairman of the city’s Development Review Board, said he is eager to revisit some of the ideas that prompted him to apply for the vacant council seat last January. One of them was the hope of developing parks and other recreational opportunities in District 3.
It’s an idea that didn’t get much attention in the pandemic when the council spent its spare time supporting a painting of a Black Lives Matter mural on State Street and establishing a police review committee.
Hierl said she is proud of the council’s work with respect to those social justice issues, the fact that it declared a climate emergency, and funded a report to address it locally, and mandated masks, like the ones all three council members were wearing on the steps of City Hall before the state required them.
It’s a shared record Hierl said she’s proud to run on, understanding the challenges ahead.
All three said they agree on the importance of adopting a responsible and responsive budget at a time of financial uncertainty.
That said, they said the spending plan must maintain services, meet the needs of residents, support sustainable infrastructure and continue to work toward the city’s commitment of being Net Zero by 2030.
That their short-term objective. Longer term involves planning designed to ensure Montpelier remains a “vibrant, livable city while retaining its intimate character and strong local community.”
All three said they will continue to support Montpelier businesses, explore economic development opportunities and partnerships with housing developers for projects that could be funded through the city’s tax increment financing (TIF) district.
