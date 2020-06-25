MONTPELIER — It isn’t a long-term solution, but city councilors have embraced an administrative proposal to reduce municipal spending by nearly $1.2 million during the fiscal year that starts next week.
Faced with a $1.4 million revenue downgrade associated with the COVID-19 crisis, City Manager Bill Fraser briefed the council on an evolving plan to deal with that problem.
Though it isn’t optimal, Fraser said the plan does preserve the city’s existing workforce and will save most of the money needed to cover the projected revenue shortfall.
“We’re looking at this as a crisis budget,” Fraser said, as councilors reviewed a list of self-imposed reductions in city spending for a fiscal year that hasn’t yet started.
More than half of those reductions — more than $700,000 in all — involve delaying planned projects and deferring scheduled equipment purchases.
“This is definitely not a sustainable strategy for the long run,” Fraser said. “This is a COVID emergency.”
Councilor Conor Casey said he appreciated the decision to steer clear of staff reductions in response to the projected revenue shortfall.
“I think it’s a compassionate budget with no layoffs,” he said.
Councilor Dan Richardson agreed. He described the adjusted budget as “humane,” while echoing Fraser’s assessment it was a one-year solution.
“It’s not a long-term sustainable budgeting model,” he said.
The single biggest cut — about $366,500 — involves a decision to delay some of the projects the public works department planned to tackle during the coming fiscal year.
Councilors were told work planned on Clarendon Avenue, Taylor Street, Westwood Drive and Chestnut Hill Road will proceed as planned, but, barring a change in the revenue forecast, work on Cummings, Hubbard, Barre and Loomis streets would be deferred.
The plan also involves delaying the purchase of nearly $340,000 in new equipment. That includes $150,000 in public works equipment, $62,500 to buy a new plow truck for the recreation department, $59,000 to replace an ambulance, $45,000 to buy a new police cruiser and $20,000 to buy a truck for the cemetery department.
Though no positions would be cut under the proposal, some wouldn’t be filled, ongoing furloughs would be extended by one month and cost of living adjustments for most employees would not be awarded.
Eliminating COLA adjustments for all but unionized firefighters would save more than $75,000, while extending existing furloughs through the end of July would save nearly $47,000. The latest iteration of the plan backs off a previously proposed hiring freeze, but it continues to reflect $200,000 in savings associated with carrying the equivalent of 3.6 vacancies.
The proposal also anticipates cutting $30,000 for a facilities project manager in the assessor’s office, and $20,000 in a mix of vacancy and information technology savings in the finance department and $20,000 in adjustments to the budget for the parks department.
Other department-level reductions include cutting $3,250 from the planning department and $2,800 from the city clerk’s office.
In addition to that $1.1 million of department-level cuts, the proposal also reflects roughly $76,000 in community enhancement reductions.
The cancellation of next week’s Independence Day celebration saved the city $4,500, and it has proposed 25 percent reductions in planned appropriations for four organizations.
Cuts range from $27,500 for the Montpelier Housing Trust Fund, $25,000 for the Montpelier Development Corp., $11,250 for the homelessness task force, and $5,000 for the local arts fund.
The revised plan a contemplates trimming $2,800 from the $14,000 the city had planned to spend addressing problems associated with the emerald ash borer.
