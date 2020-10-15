Did you know that Montpelier was named the second-best small city for shopping in the United States by USA Today? That means it's the perfect place to do your holiday shopping and experience the pleasure of shopping again. Visit our many independently owned specialty boutiques while enjoying the magic of Montpelier’s downtown. Stroll through our charming pedestrian-friendly city and experience customer service with a personal touch. Our local merchants are dedicated to helping you find something special.
The COVID-19 pandemic does mean some changes in the downtown shopping experience. Montpelier businesses are limited in capacity by state health orders, which means that only a certain number of patrons are allowed at a time. Our businesses are being careful to manage capacity to ensure physical distancing and safety for all customers and staff. Most of the time, these limits have no impact on your shopping experience.
During the holiday season, however, our downtown is busier than typical. What does this mean for you? We encourage you to start your holiday shopping early this year. Avoid the crowds, and the possibility of needing to wait outside a business, by doing your holiday shopping in October or November instead of waiting for December. Also consider doing your shopping in off-peak hours: when businesses first open in the morning, later in the afternoon, and on weekdays.
Another option to consider: supporting Montpelier businesses by shopping online. Many local businesses have added e-commerce options in recent months, which means you can support your favorite stores and enjoy their unique offerings from the comfort of your home. Visit our website at www.montpelieralive.com/onlineshopping for direct links.
I’m not going to sugarcoat it: this holiday season is a make-or-break situation for many of our downtown businesses. Nearly 20% of Montpelier businesses tell us that they aren’t sure if they will survive the pandemic. If we want a thriving downtown now and into the future, we must put our money where our values lie. Stop giving dollars to Jeff Bezos, and start investing in our local community. For every $100 you spend at locally owned businesses, $68 will stay in the community. What happens when you spend that same $100 at a national chain? Only $43 stays in the community.
What’s the takeaway? This holiday season, keep your shopping local. Shop early (and often) in the holiday season, or shopping on the website of a local business, to avoid crowds.
Invest in your community instead of sending your money out of state. We invite you to enjoy the magic of Montpelier and our incredible shops.
For hours and information on Montpelier businesses, visit www.montpelieralive.com/updates
Dan Groberg is the executive director of Montpelier Alive.
