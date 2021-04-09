It’s no secret that the last year has been challenging for local businesses. But despite the challenges, I’ve been impressed with the fortitude and creativity that they have demonstrated in adapting their businesses. I spoke with a few local businesses about some of the difficulties they have faced and how they have responded.
The Cheshire Cat is a clothing, accessories, and unique home decor boutique located at 28 Elm St. They offer “Joyful Clothes for Artful Souls.” Owner Dawn McConnell had just taken over ownership of the store in January 2020, just weeks before the pandemic hit. In the early days of the pandemic, the store quickly shifted to focusing on its existing online store (cheshirecatclothing.com). Like many other stores I spoke with, however, Dawn expressed missing seeing her customers in person and noted that she strives to create “an experience” in-store that is hard to replicate online. Supply chain issues were also a challenge, as well as adapting to changing customer needs for clothing (work from home life looks different than dinner party life). Ultimately, however, they are grateful for their loyal customers, and encourage shoppers to discover them in store — they note they rarely have more than one or two customers at a time — online, or by appointment.
Rabble-Rouser Chocolate and Craft Company opened in Montpelier in September 2019. The $300,000 investment in the new space and expanded production came just months before the pandemic. Adding insult to injury, the expansion made it difficult for the business to qualify for many state grant programs. The new space, however, has turned out to be “an important sanctuary for the continuity of Montpelier’s cultural vitality,” according to partner Jaquelyn Rieke.
In spite of everything, the business has continued to grow and succeed. Rabble-Rouser was recently awarded a national Good Food Award for best confection for their Dulcey Truffle, which features Valrhona Dulcey chocolate, made from caramelized cocoa butter, sugar, and milk, folded with local Vermont cream, dipped it into a Central American 70% dark chocolate and topped with coarse sea salt. The business is welcoming four new partners this spring under their employee ownership model. They’ve also recently introduced a thought-provoking art installation by Bread and Puppet and look forward to serving iced beverages in the cafe again this spring. They are grateful to their staff and customers, and encourage you to come buy gifts (they have a newly expanded selection!) and chocolate.
Zutano Outlet is an independently owned outlet store that carries mostly Zutano brand clothing, toys, and accessories, many at discounted prices. They have expanded into selling other brands in clothing, with sizes from newborn to 10 years, and toys and accessories from around the world. Owner Sylvia Thompson became the owner in November 2019. When she had to close down the store in March 2020, it was a tremendous challenge, as she had put all her resources into purchasing the business and did not have much reserve. Per her purchase contract, she isn’t allowed to have an online store, so she’s needed to be especially creative in pivoting to meet changing customer needs. Sylvia has implemented window shopping, phone orders, Facetime, and home deliveries, and features a variety of products on their social media pages.
She says the “most rewarding aspect” of the pandemic has been her loyal customers, citing a group who regularly places orders, shares social media posts, shops in person, and helps spread the word about the store. And because she now offers mail orders via phone, email, or social media, she has expanded her clientele across the country. She encourages customers to follow her on Facebook and Instagram, purchase eGiftCards and come in to shop for all the little ones in your life.
Visit www.montpelieralive.org/updates to find out more about how you can support Montpelier’s wonderful local businesses. Dan Groberg is the executive director of Montpelier Alive.
