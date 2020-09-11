Loss can be heartbreaking. In a small community, the loss of any single business especially so. I often say that part of what makes this community special is the close-knit community and the bonds between community members and local businesses.
Long before it was “cool,” or before a pandemic demanded it of us, this community supported the buy local movement. That’s because being the only state Capital without a McDonalds, Starbucks, Wal-Mart isn’t just a catchphrase for a bumper sticker, it’s an ethos.
Business owners are our neighbors, or our friends. So when a business closes down, we are struck with grief.
In the coming days and weeks, we may well see businesses fall victim to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of these losses have already occurred. Montpelier Alive has assisted businesses in countless ways, ranging from weekly meetings of businesses owners to one-on-one technical assistance provided by our new Business Recovery Navigator. We have helped fill out grant applications, encouraged businesses to sign up for the MEND program, and provided counsel on PPP applications.
We have run promotional campaigns and planned downtown events. One business owner said we were “essential to her success.” Another said, “I’m not sure that we could do it without Montpelier Alive’s support.” Sadly, for some businesses, our help has not been enough.
Despite the challenges and losses, I remain steadfast in my optimism for the future of Montpelier. Though the number of storefront vacancies may be higher than usual, Montpelier has long demonstrated resilience. In the normal course of business, more than a dozen new businesses have come to downtown Montpelier in just the last few years. The pandemic will create opportunities for new entrepreneurs that haven’t often existed in the extremely tight commercial market downtown.
Already, we have seen new business open, and I’ve had conversations with other business owners hoping to move or start a business downtown. We join our neighbors in mourning together at our losses, but we stand ready to offer our support to these new businesses.
We stand side-by-side in the trenches with Montpelier businesses as we approach the important fall and holiday seasons. We hope community members will remember how important it is to shop local. For every dollar you spend at a local business, you create an additional 50 cents in economic impact in our community. We hope you’ll join us at our Montpelier Madness local shopping event on Oct. 15-17 (stay tuned for more information) and think twice about how you can support a local business before placing an order on Amazon.
Dan Groberg is the executive director of Montpelier Alive.
