One of the things I love most about Montpelier is our strong sense of community. We celebrate together, break bread together and look after one another. Our businesses are owned by our friends and neighbors. We rely on our nonprofits to provide enrichment, education, comfort, and sometimes a second home. Our community members are passionate and kind-hearted. Creating a community takes purposeful effort from community members and businesses alike. I am thankful to live in a place where people are willing to work hard for a strong community.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we are able to experience that community. Suddenly being cut off from the people and places we love has been difficult. For our business owners, it has been a challenge to navigate the ever changing restrictions and the financial stress. I was so proud as I watched the Montpelier businesses work quickly to adapt so that they could continue to serve the community they love. Those who could opened online stores and offered curbside pickup and delivery. Others, like our salons and gyms, were required to close or switch to virtual instruction where possible, but through it all everyone remained committed to doing whatever it took to keep the community safe.
As the governor began to lift the restrictions and business began to make plans to re-open to the public, the commitment to going the extra mile to keep the community safe was at the forefront of our minds. Businesses needed to open, but people needed to be safe. We realized we wanted to do this the Montpelier way — putting community first. From these conversations came the Montpelier Way Pledge.
The Montpelier Way Pledge is a set of two pledges: one for Montpelier Businesses and one for community members. The Montpelier Way Pledge for Businesses asks business owners to go above and beyond to keep community members and their employees safe by following strict sanitation guidelines and by requiring employees and shoppers to wear face coverings. The Montpelier Way Pledge for Community Members asks people to make every effort to conduct business locally including using curbside pickup and delivery when unable to shop in person, to wear a face covering and to abide by the safety guidelines outlined in each business. You can find the full pledges, a list of participating businesses, and the link to take the pledge yourself at www.themontpelierway.com
More than 65 Montpelier businesses and hundreds of community members have already signed the pledge and the numbers grow each day. I know that with our community’s commitment to one another, we can keep people safe and our businesses thriving.
In-person shopping is now available at many Montpelier shops. Most restaurants are offering takeout or curbside pickup, and a few have outdoor seating. Others will add indoor dining as early as this week. It may take a little more effort and a face covering to shop and dine downtown right now, but we are open and ready to provide you with the signature Montpelier shopping and dining experience. For more information on your favorite businesses, visit www.montpelieralive.org/updates
Dan Groberg is executive director of Montpelier Alive.
