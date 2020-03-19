MONTPELIER – The City Council met this week to build a response to the coronavirus crisis and prioritize actions to address business and community concerns.
The council met in City Hall chambers on Wednesday, although, some councilors and community members opted to call in instead – a process that was plagued by poor call signals and transmission problems for public access TV.
The council imposed the following steps:
— Suspending parking meters charges and collections and enforcement of parking laws, except for improper use of accessible spaces, blocked hydrants and driveways and snow emergency regulations.
— Property tax installments due on May 15th will not accrue interest or penalties for late payments until June 15, although people who can afford to pay property taxes are urged to do so to avoid the city having to borrow money to sustain city services (a decision on delaying water/sewer bills, which are not due until June, was postponed).
— City Manager Bill Fraser was directed to review the city’s budget for all projects and purchases that could be delayed while maintaining essential services, to offset anticipated revenue shortfalls from rooms, meals and alcohol taxes, parking fees/fines and recreation/senior programming, and to potentially reallocate funding to address emergency community needs.
— Authorize Mayor Anne Watson to initiate reformation of the Capital Area Neighborhoods program to create local support systems for residents.
The council was also briefed that City Hall has been closed to the public, except for appointments only. The city manager’s office will remain open.
Other city buildings and facilities will remain closed, including Montpelier Senior Activity Center, recreation center, wastewater treatment facility and city garage.
Residents and business owners will be able to pay bills and access license and records services in the city clerk/treasurer's office online; all others will require an appointment. Inquiries should be directed to City Clerk John Odum at 223-9500 or email jodum@montpelier-vt.org
The council, Montpelier Development Corporation and Montpelier Alive also will work with landlords and financial institutions to encourage them to consider grace periods on rent and mortgage payments for individuals who have been laid off or businesses forced to close because of health concerns about community spread of the virus.
Fraser stressed that the police department is fully operational to guard against concerns about vandalism, but also urged businesses to keep outside lights on at night.
For a list of business affected by closure, visit http://www.montpelieralive.org/updates
For information about the city’s response to the COVI9-19 outbreak, visit https://www.montpelier-vt.org/
City Hall closed to public due to COVID-19 concerns.
