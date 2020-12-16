BARRE — A slip of the tongue didn't save the ice at the BOR Tuesday night, but it sure didn't hurt as city councilors pleased a virtual crowd of more than 90 interested residents by postponing a decision to pull the plug on the compressors at the idle arena.
On a night when several residents — some high school hockey players, some parents — urged cost-conscious councilors not to make an abrupt irreversible decision, City Manager Steve Mackenzie supplied a timely assist.
Mackenzie kicked off the conversation by correcting a week-old error that prompted the fate of the BOR to be added to Tuesday night's agenda.
"I misspoke last ... week," Mackenzie said, referring to his off-the-cuff estimate that it costs $5,000 to $6,000 "a week" to run the compressors at the arena.
Mackenzie said the actual cost is closer to $6,500 "a month." Councilors agreed it was a game-changer in terms of their tolerance for waiting for state officials to decide whether and when organized recreational activities — including high school sports — will be allowed to resume.
The BOR was closed days after it opened in mid-November because of a surge in central Vermont COVID-19 cases and has been shuttered ever since based on the city's interpretation of state guidelines.
Based on the actual cost of maintaining ice in the dormant rink and revenue it will generate if it is allowed to open, Mackenzie suggested the council postpone its decision until at least Jan. 5.
"I think to make any of those decisions tonight is premature," he said.
The crowd-pleasing recommendation influenced the most important audience and Councilor Michael Boutin said the urgency he felt based on Mackenzie's "jarring" week-old estimate had abated.
Boutin said the correction was comforting, and the number of people in attendance Tuesday night gave him confidence that if and when the BOR reopens renting ice, time won't be a problem.
"Based on how many people are here tonight, the likelihood of us renting that (ice) out is very high," he said.
"I believe there is pent-up demand," Mackenzie agreed.
Mackenzie said revenue estimates, prepared for the council's consideration, reflect recent requests for ice time from Northfield High School, St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute. Those new customers would join a list of regular renters that is topped by the Barre Youth Sports Association and Spaulding High School's hockey teams.
"It's not like if we open we don't know if anybody's going to come," he said. "I think they will be standing at the door."
Several who attended the meeting indicated they already would be. Some indicated they were driving to rinks from Burlington to Woodstock to rent ice by the hour and would prefer paying to play in Barre.
Colby Berard, a junior on the Spaulding boys' hockey team, was one of them.
Berard, who has two hockey-playing siblings, said they have been using the rink in Burlington where households are allowed to rent ice time and must follow the same guidelines the Barre imposed when the BOR briefly opened last month.
"We'd all much rather skate at the BOR," he said.
Dorothy Rowe and Zoe Tewksbury, members of Spaulding's defending state champion girls' hockey team, expressed similar sentiments. They urged the council to find a way to open the ice, not shut the rink down for the season.
"It just adds to the list of things that have been taken away from us," Rowe said.
Tewksbury agreed, noting other rinks — some public; others private — were managing to safely rent ice without running afoul of state restrictions. If Barre followed suit, she said it could help cover the cost of maintaining ice while state officials weigh when to allow winter sports and other organized recreational activities to begin.
Casey Harrington, chairman of BYSA hockey, said the youth sports association had $40,000 it is eager to spend on ice time when the state permits. In the interim, he said, local families were "itching" to get out on the ice and traveling elsewhere to pay for that privilege.
"I think you would rent a lot of ice to families," he said. "More than you would think."
Harrington said some arenas are splitting their rinks at center ice and renting half to one household and half to another at reduced rates. If Barre did the same, he predicted it would "put a dent" in the cost of operating the compressors while waiting for the state to decide the fate of the winter sports season.
On Wednesday, Recreation Director Stephanie Quaranta already was exploring that option and said she hoped to have something to report before the end of the week.
For their part, councilors requested an update on Jan. 5, but said they were comfortable waiting until Jan. 19 to seriously consider whether a shutdown is warranted at that time.
Mackenzie said he was hopeful the winter sports season, which is tentatively slated to extend through the end of March, would be underway by then and the council would have nothing to discuss. The alternative, he said, would likely necessitate the need to shut down the compressors, let the ice melt, and potentially cut personnel.
"If this prolongs, ultimately, there will be some layoffs," he said.
Mackenzie said there is enough other work to keep the civic center staff occupied through January, but if the rink isn't generating regular revenue by the end of the month, those jobs would be in jeopardy.
