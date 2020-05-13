MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott said he is open to the idea of ordering Vermonters to wear masks while in stores if retailers ask for it in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.
Also, the governor on condemned an incident Wednesday that took place in Hartford during which Vermont State Police said a black resident, who had New York license plates on his vehicle, was harassed and told to leave the state.
At a news conference, Scott said he knows some would like him to order everyone to wear masks while in public to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. But he said he continues to believe there will be a better outcome if the focus is on why masks are important. He said ordering people to wear masks may cause resistance and controversy that could be avoided without such an order.
However, the governor said he’s been dealing with the pandemic based on data presented to him. Starting Monday, retail businesses will be allowed to open back up with limited capacity and other restrictions such as requiring employees to wear masks. Scott said the state will be asking the Vermont Retail & Grocers Association to survey members; if he finds the education approach isn’t working, and retailers want masks to be mandatory, it’s something he is willing to consider.
In addition, the governor said Monday he was made aware of a “disturbing incident” in Hartford.
State Police said on May 8, a resident, who is a person of color, was driving near his home with his 11-year-old son in his vehicle with New York license plates. Police said the man reported two vehicles approached him and flagged him down.
The victim told police he thought they needed assistance and a white male told him he was not wanted in the state and told him to leave. Police said there were significant racial undertones to the incident.
Police are investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Royalton barracks at 234-9933.
The governor said whoever did this told the victim the governor did not want them here.
“I want to be very clear, I have no tolerance for this kind of thing. It’s unacceptable. It does not represent my views or who I believe we are as a state,” he said.
The governor said while Vermont does have travel restrictions in place to help stop the spread of the virus, he’s been clear that those with homes or family here, or must travel into the state, are welcome. Scott said he’s been explicit in not allowing this to become an “us versus them” situation.
“And I want to make sure everyone hears that. We can be both neighborly and passionate while staying safe. We know many who lived elsewhere, but still call Vermont home. They might have family here and for much of the year, these people are a part of our communities and are welcome. Our borders are not closed. Our travel guidance is clear: We allow people to return to Vermont, but they must quarantine for 14 days; and it’s the same for Vermonters who travel out of state and return home,” he said.
The governor said the racial undertones of the incident made it more disturbing, and he has called the family to apologize for what they went through.
“This virus cannot be used as an excuse for hate, bigotry or division of any type for any reason. This virus knows no motive and it doesn’t discriminate. We’re all in this together, and human decency will get us through this challenging time,” he said.
The governor is expected Friday to extend the state of emergency he declared in mid-March because of the pandemic. He is also expected to modify his “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order by relaxing certain restrictions.
As part of the order, motels and hotels were ordered closed to all but essential workers and vulnerable populations. All campgrounds and other lodgings, such as bed and breakfasts, also were ordered closed.
On Tuesday, the state Agency of Commerce and Community Development announced an adjustment to lodging restrictions put in place in anticipation of the governor’s Friday announcement. The agency said starting May 22, depending on what data looks like between now and then, lodging operations can start up again with restrictions.
Those businesses will need to abide by specific health and safety, and capacity or occupancy requirements, which are being worked on, and can only offer lodging to Vermont residents and non-residents who can verify they have met the 14-day quarantine requirement.
More details about the easing of lodging restrictions are expected Friday.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
