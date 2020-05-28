MONTPELIER – Councilors appear poised to mandate masks be worn by anyone entering a commercial enterprise in the Capital City for the foreseeable future, while allowing local businesses to liberally use street-side parking spaces as outdoor extensions of their establishments.
Proposed in response to the seemingly receding COVID-19 crisis, both measures enjoyed broad support from councilors during their virtual meeting Wednesday, and at least one – the mask mandate – is expected to be approved during a special meeting next week.
On a night when councilors were urged by some to experiment with converting Langdon Street into a pedestrian plaza and acknowledged an administrative decision not to open the municipal swimming pool this summer, they agreed masks should be a must for patrons of any Capital City business.
Councilors instructed City Manager Bill Fraser to draft a proposal for their consideration during a special virtual meeting they scheduled for 6:30 p.m. next Wednesday.
Fraser, who preliminary suggested the mask requirement come in the form of a health order, told councilors he held off on drafting language until after taking their temperature on an issue the state has intentionally side-stepped and has generated mixed reactions from officials in other Vermont municipalities.
Last week officials in Burlington and South Burlington adopted slightly differing resolutions “requiring” cloth masks or face shields be worn by all in some public places, while the Brattleboro Select Board approved an unwarned and already amended “emergency order.” Like the resolutions in Burlington and South Burlington the Brattleboro order contains no enforcement provision.
Meanwhile, the Barre City Council agreed to strongly encourage, but not mandate masks, at its meeting last week and is scheduled to approve the resolution at its meeting next week.
Absent language to review it is unclear how whether what is being contemplated in Montpelier would be discernibly different from what has been approved in Burlington and Brattleboro and what is being contemplated in Barre.
Fraser told councilors his inclination was to limit the requirement to indoor businesses and not extend it to sidewalks, bike paths, parks or other public spaces. He also acknowledged the police department doesn’t have the resources to enforce the yet-to-be-drafted regulation, but would respond to arguments it might provoke.
Councilors were told nearly 60 businesses – from retail stores to Realtors – have pledged to require masks be worn by those who enter their establishments and are supportive of council action dictating they do so.
Councilor Jay Ericson said businesses owners he has spoke to have expressed an interest in a “level playing field” and some cover with respect to masks.
“They don’t want to have to decide themselves because it puts them in an awkward position, but if … the city says ‘this is what you need to do’ they would welcome that,” Ericson said.
Councilor Conor Casey described the face mask proposal as a “no-brainer,” suggesting the mandate could have – and in his view should have – come from the state.
“If we have to be the ‘bad guys’ on this, we’ll be the ‘bad guys,’” he said.
Several councilors, including Lauren Hierl said they favored the language contained in Brattleboro’s “emergency order,” which limited the scope of the requirement to indoor establishments.
Hierl said approving similar language would protect public health and promote “peace of mind,” especially among vulnerable residents.
“It makes our residents feel unsafe if they don’t know what they’re going to encounter when they get in the door,” she said.
Councilor Jack McCullough agreed though he expressed some unease of crafting a local regulation without any serious plan to enforce it.
“I’m a bit concerned about passing an ordinance when we’re saying … the city is not going to use it’s power as a government body to enforce the ordinance,” he said.
Councilor Dan Richardson agreed that in order to be meaningful, whatever the council approves should provide a mechanism for enforcement even if it is used sparingly and places an emphasis on voluntary compliance. A health order, he said, could provide that flexibility.
Councilors unanimously instructed Fraser to prepare formal proposal they said shouldn’t wait for their next regularly scheduled meeting in two weeks. Instead, they agreed to hold a special virtual session next Wednesday.
The agenda for that meeting could be busy. Councilors also instructed Fraser to prepare a formal proposal temporarily easing existing restrictions on downtown “parklets” and to develop options for converting all, or part, of Langdon Street into a pedestrian plaza that would allow restaurants and businesses to spill out on to the asphalt.
Fraser said it was unlikely the latter work could be completed in a week, but said it is possible temporary revisions to “parklet” restrictions would be ready by next Wednesday.
Councilors expressed broad support for an idea that would allow restaurants and retail establishments to conduct street-side commerce in painted spaces typically reserved for parking. The proposal is expected to expand the number of parking spaces that can be used for that purpose, soften the standards for new “parklets” and allow for administrative approval.
All are viewed as an accommodations to businesses that are now operating under social distancing guidelines that make the availability of outside space attractive. With the demand for parking way down and most state offices closed for the foreseeable future councilors are eager to assist businesses that are reopening.
Closing Langdon Street could require more thought, though councilors heard from some who view this as a perfect time to experiment with a long-discussed idea that could have significant economic upside.
Andrew Brewer, who owns the largest building on Langdon Street, said he was intrigued by an idea that had been floated many times before and was not without potential problems.
“I think this is a great opportunity to try it,” he said, noting the current circumstances attenuated some of the issues that might otherwise be obstacles and provided the chance to evaluate the economic upside of closing – or partially closing – the narrow street to traffic.
Consultant Kevin Ellis urged the council to consider a change he predicted would improve public safety, create an instant amenity and generate prosperity.
“We will move into a future where the downtown is about people gathering and enjoying the city instead of circling the city in their car looking for a parking space,” Ellis said.
Wes Hamilton of Three Penny Taproom offered his “two cents,” with respect to an idea he believed would be beneficial to the downtown.
“Is it appealing to have Langdon Street closed and filled with tables and chairs and people dining?,” he asked. “All that sounds fabulous to me.”
One issue flagged by Adrienne Brownlee, owner of Alla Vita, was the plan could disrupt daily deliveries that currently occur in the rear of her State Street business off using Langdon Street.
Rather than locking into one option councilors asked Fraser to come back with at least two. The range of possibilities includes leaving things as they are, partially closing the street, completely closing it, or timed closure. The latter option could include certain hours of the day and, if need be, certain days of the week.
Councilors who are open to the idea of closing Langdon Street lamented word the municipal swimming pool won’t open this summer. Public health concerns aside, a shorthanded staff due to voluntary furloughs designed to offset revenue lost due to COVID-19 made opening the pool problematic. Training lifeguards was also an issue.
The city will operate its summer camp, though those details are being worked out.
